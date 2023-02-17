Kyle Shanahan had Words With Trey Lance about Titans Rumors: Report

One of the biggest questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2023 NFL calendar year involves the value of Trey Lance. If the Niners still believe he can be a franchise quarterback, which they clearly did in 2021, considering they traded a small fortune of draft assets to acquire his services, then he will all but surely remain on the roster and may even play over Brock Purdy if he beats the Iowa State quarterback cleanly on the practice field.

If, however, Lance is valued more by an outsider of the SAP Performance Facility, like by the Tennessee Titans, who just hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, then who knows, maybe the quarterback who replaced Carson Wentz under center at North Dakota State could find himself in another uniform this fall. While many of these hypothetical trade talks are just that, usually done by fans who enjoy fantasy managing their favorite team, the Lance-Carthon-Titans connections are seemingly so potent that Kyle Shanahan actually talked to his soon-too-be-third year quarterback, as Lance shared on Quincy Avery’s “The Q with Quincy Avery” Amp show, as passed along by David Lombardi of The Athletic.



Trey Lance on a podcast with Quincy Avery just said that, amidst the online fallout after Ran Carthon was hired as Tennessee’s GM, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan walked in and said “Did you see the rumors that you’re going to the Titans?

Now, it’s impossible to know what exact tone Shannahn had when he talked to Lance, be it empathetic, affable, or jocular, but after generating a bit of a stir online for sharing the news of Carthon’s hiring in Tennessee with three “fingers crossed” emojis plastered on top for good measure on his Instagram Live, the 22-year-old quarterback had to clear things up on his podcast appearance with Avery.

Trey Lance Clarifies his Social Media Activities to Quincy Avery

Asked to clear the air on his Instagram activities, Lance clarified that he wasn’t asking for a trade or anything of the sort; he was just simply showing support for one of his guys.

“Yeah, I never talked about it at all,” Lance told Avery via 49ers WebZone. “Trying to stay out of the media for it, but I go on Instagram, and I’ll look at my teammates’ stuff, the team stuff, stuff like that, stuff about my family, stuff like that. I don’t spend a whole lot of time [on social media], especially over this last year. It’s been great for me to just be off of social media. I’m not on Instagram, daily even.”

“So, for me, I just want to support guys. This whole season was probably more of a 49ers fan page than anything. Like, just showing guys support. [WR Ray-Ray McCloud]’s got a cool outfit, [LB Azeez Al-Shaair]’s got a cool video, [LB] Fred [Warner], whatever it was, and then obviously the Ran stuff.”

Initially informed of the trade chatter by Shanahan, Lance pointed out that his crossed fingers had more to do with wishing luck to his friend as he’s quite fond of being a fan of and a player for the 49ers.

“So, me and Ran got really close over the last—I wouldn’t say super close—but we talked on the regular,” Lance continued. “He would bring his boys in. I would hang out with his kids in the training room. So for me, it was huge. They were like a shining light. They come in and show me how many pushes they could do and stuff like that.”

“So just getting to know someone’s family like that, I was super happy for him for the opportunity. So, yeah, the fingers crossed emoji is not like, ‘Man, I’m crossing my fingers I’m going to be a Tennessee Titan.’ I cross my fingers, man. I love it here. I don’t ever want to be anywhere else.”

The Price Might not be Right for a San Francisco 49ers QB Trade

Even if the 49ers are open to moving off of Lance this offseason, according to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the price may simply prove too exorbitant to justify saying goodbye to, at worst, a very interesting developmental backup quarterback.

“Even if the Niners are receptive to potential trade offers for Lance after the season, they won’t come close to recouping that haul,” Silver wrote. “Based on my conversations with several teams’ general managers (and other high- ranking front-office executives), Lance would be unlikely to net much more than a third- round selection, though it’s possible there’s a team out there motivated to give more.”

While it would be foolish to assume that the 49ers would ever get back the same assets they surrendered in a deal for Lance at this stage of the game, as the former third-overall pick has only played 262 offensive snaps as a pro, San Francisco isn’t just going to give Lance away, as he could still very much develop into a good NFL quarterback. Even taking the sunk cost fallacy into account, a third-round pick, of which the 49ers already have three in 2023, may prove too slight of an offer to accept.