Trent Williams Signs Monster Deal With 49ers: Report

Trent Williams is staying faithful to the San Francisco 49ers and has reportedly agreed to a monster deal, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The eight-time Pro Bowler agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $138.06 million, which includes $55.1 million and a $30.1 million signing bonus, ESPN reported early Wednesday morning.

The deal was done by @elsportsllc@loyalty24_7 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

Williams confirmed the new deal via his Instagram story:

Here is #49ers LT Trent Williams announcing overnight that he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/ro10xmgjQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Before heading to the Bay Area, Williams sat out the entire 2019 season as he and the Washington Football Team were in a disagreement over a cancerous mass on his body. At the end of the season, Williams was blunt about wanting to move on from Washington.

Williams was selected by Washington at No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, spending a total of nine seasons with the club. Prior to the 2020 season, Williams was traded to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round, replacing Joe Staley who retired from the league.

Richard Sherman’s Prediction Was Right

Just a few weeks ago Williams joined Cris Collinsworth Podcast with co-host and his teammate, Richard Sherman, who gave his prediction on where Williams might end up next season.

“I’ve got San Francisco. I’ve got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful,” Sherman said. “I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Williams replied: “That’s not a bad take, fellas. That’s not a bad take. Y’all barking up the right tree.”

Also, during the episode, Williams revealed what he is looking for in his next contract,

“I’m thinking this would be a longer deal,” Williams said. “Not longer, but a four- or five-year deal that I’m probably looking at. I’m 32 now. I’ll be 33 in July. I feel like I can play at a high level well into my (late) 30s, maybe early 40s. I don’t know. I ain’t gonna make no promises.”

Williams Knew About the 49ers Signing Alex Mack Before Anyone

Aside from re-signing Williams, the 49ers also spent the wee hours Wednesday morning agreeing to a deal with Atlanta Falcons‘ All-Pro center, Alex Mack, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams seemed to have known about the Niners deal with Mack before anyone else did and followed up his massive contract deal by posting a picture on his Instagram story and tagging his new teammate.

Trent Williams also a little news breaker. He posted this picture with Alex Mack. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml3wNWygFk — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

Mack, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowler and joins a familiar face in the Bay Area after playing under Kyle Shanahan’s scheme when he was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran center may no longer be in his prime but he is still a major step up from the injured prone Weston Richburg, who didn’t play in 2020.

