49ers Lose Two Impact Players to Season-Ending Injuries: Report

As if the San Francisco 49ers thought the injury plague was far behind them, that all changed on Monday during an organized team activity.

Offensive lineman Justin Skule suffered a torn ACL while safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles, Matt Borrows of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Bad news from the #49ers. Team reports that OT Justin Skule tore his ACL during Monday's practice and that S Tarvarius Moore tore an Achilles during the same practice. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) June 8, 2021

Skule and Moore are joining running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the injured list, who tore his meniscus last month while getting out of a chair during a weight training session. Wilson will miss at least the first six weeks of the season. As for the other guys, both injuries have been established as season-ending injuries, according to ESPN.

49ers Depth Chart Outlook Without Skule and Moore

Skule was originally a sixth-round pick in 2019 by the Niners and started eight games during his rookie campaign when Joe Staley was injured.

This past season, he had four starts at guard and was expected to play some backup swing tackle this year behind Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. With mandatory minicamp kicking off today, Skule was going to battle with Shon Coleman for the swing man job.

On the defensive side of the ball, Moore was expected going to compete at safety with starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward. He had been already been working with the starters during open practices this spring while Tartt was sidelined with a toe injury.

Moore was a third-round pick by the 49ers in 2018 and has played every game over the past three seasons with 13 starts. He has played a key role on special teams and started eight games in 2020 where he had 52 tackles, one pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Without Moore, the Niners will turn to veterans Jaquiski Tartt, Tavon Wilson, Marcell Harris, rookie Talanoa Hufanga, and newly signed safety, Tony Jefferson.

