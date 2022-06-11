Ex-49ers Draft Pick Urges This Scenario for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has accomplished the following after the NFC Championship game: Avoid getting traded and released as key pivotal dates from March to now have come and gone.

The start of the free agency signing period on March 16, 2022? No trade or cut for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The 2022 NFL Draft also didn’t see any potential trade suitors for Jimmy G. Finally, with June 1 being the official date when contracts can get restructured or terminated, Garoppolo has still remained on the 49ers’ ’22 roster.

But again, there are those who still believe Garoppolo is a better fit elsewhere. And one former draft pick of the 49ers has urged this scenario for Garoppolo and S.F.

What Louis Riddick Suggested

Long before he became one of the prominent NFL voices on ESPN and before his years as an NFL executive, Louis Riddick was a ninth round draft selection in 1991 by the 49ers out of Pittsburgh.

Now, Riddick’s personnel mind still comes into play on television. And the former scout and director of player personnel went on NFL Live on Friday, June 10 to offer up this telling statement regarding Garoppolo.

“Look, the 49ers are not going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks, in the division, but when they cut him — and it sounds like they will cut him eventually — I would be all over that,” Riddick explained. “All over it if I’m the Seattle Seahawks.”

Count Riddick among the NFL names who believes the ‘Hawks should closely monitor Garoppolo’s situation. Seattle has remained steadfast in their belief that Drew Lock is QB1 in the post Russell Wilson era. The Seahawks have already passed on trying to lure Deshaun Watson via trade and have appeared to be disinterested in Baker Mayfield. However, NFL executives still believe that Mayfield can be a fit for Seattle.

But there are signs that point that Garoppolo can fit in the Pacific Northwest.

Riddick Believes Offensive Mind Can Help Jimmy G

Why does Riddick, who played just one season with the ‘Niners before heading to the World League of American Football for the Sacramento Surge, believe that Garoppolo can thrive in Seattle?

“Why? Look, think about this: Shane Waldron, who’s their offensive coordinator out there in Seattle, comes from the [Rams head coach] Sean McVay tree, coached in L.A. with Sean. That offense [is] very similar in terms of construct, in terms of philosophy that Kyle Shanahan runs out in San Francisco. That’s an offense that’s tailor-made for Jimmy G’s style,” Riddick pointed out.

Riddick concludes that Garoppolo can give the 49ers’ rival the missing element in the QB room up north.

“Jimmy G is like the piece that they’re missing,” Riddick added. “Seattle’s setting the table for some quarterback in the next year or two, if it’s not Drew Lock or Geno Smith, which it ain’t gonna be. If it’s not one of those two, someone’s going to inherit a football team that is quietly set themselves up. Jimmy G would be perfect, to me, for that, and if he ever becomes free because, again, they ain’t gonna trade him to them. I’d be all over that like that, quickly.”

He’s not the only ESPN personality who strongly believes that Garoppolo can fit in a Seahawks uniform. Fellow ESPN personality, two-time Super Bowl champion and a past teammate of Garoppolo Rob Ninkovich believes the past backup of Tom Brady is Seattle’s top option.

“I really think that if you have any question in the quarterback room at all and you don’t have the guy? Jimmy G is the guy that you want on your team,” the former New England Patriots linebacker said. “I know it could be a little bit biased because I played with the guy. But as a young player, I can tell you this: He is a great, great locker room guy. He is one of the best teammates you can ask for.”