‘Physically Impressive’ WR Formally Met With the 49ers: Report

In five of the last six draft classes for the San Francisco 49ers, they took in a wide receiver.

Could a “physically impressive” wide receiver make it six of seven come April 28? The 49ers held a meeting with one possibility.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported on Friday, March 10 that the 49ers formally met with Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss — who has climbed up some NFL Draft boards following an impressive showing at the March 4 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Niners were among three teams Mingo had meetings with.

“Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo has met formally with the Ravens, 49ers, Cardinals, per source. Physically impressive kid at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds,” Fowler tweeted.

Mingo wowed scouts and other spectators by putting together the following results in Indy: Blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, running his 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds, jumping to a 39’5″ vertical and showing his upper body strength by pumping out 22 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds.

‘I’m Probably Going to be Higher on Him’

Mingo has been labeled as a wide receiver with late day two to day three value — which would bode perfectly for the 49ers as they don’t officially draft until the 99th selection in the third round.

However, one NFL scout doesn’t sound optimistic that Mingo will fall that low. Damian Parson of The Draft Network believes the chiseled and explosive Mingo is rising up.

“The more I watch Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo the more impressed I become. Mingo has X-receiver height, weight, and speed. I don’t know how everyone else feels, but I’m probably going to be higher on him,” Parson said on Saturday, March 11.

The speed and strength element Mingo possesses is a major reason why teams have him on their draft board — which includes putting both elements to work against press coverage:

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents lines up to press Jonathan Mingo in the one-on-ones, but Mingo's physicality and speed are too much for Brents on this rep. It's an easy touchdown.

Meanwhile, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is still a believer Mingo will fall to round four (day three). But again, the size and explosive traits are there for the Rebels star:

One Day 3 WR target for NFL teams that value size & explosive traits is @OleMissFB WR Jonathan Mingo. Mingo weighed 220 lbs at Combine, ran 4.46 official, and hit 39.5 VJ & 10-9 BJ. This is only 1-on-1 rep K-State CB Juju Brents lost in Mobile:

On Saturday’s, Mingo showed a variety of dynamic plays that adds to the intrigue by NFL teams…from run after the catch plays to pulling a one-handed grab while sandwiched by two defenders, the latter showcased on the second play of this highlight tape:

Mingo Was Called a 49ers Fit Pre-Combine

Even before formally meeting with 49er officials, Mingo was labeled a projected draft pick by the 49ers.

Niners insider for The Athletic Matt Barrows wrote back on February 20 for his first mock draft that Mingo would be a pickup at the No. 102 spot in the third round. Barrows shared how Mingo already possessed the traits that make him ideal for the 49ers’ attack.

“Most of the damage came on quick throws down the sideline that allowed Mingo to use his yards-after-catch skills and on the sort of intermediate crossers that are such an integral part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense,” Barrows wrote.

He also linked the Southeastern Conference star Mingo’s name to another past SEC star: Deebo Samuel, with Barrows calling Mingo “Samuel-like” as a muscular wideout who’s tough to bring down.