Former 49ers First-Rounder in Free Agency Talks with Dolphins: Report

The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins have plenty of shared DNA, but Miami could be adding another former Niner in the near future. Linebacker Reuben Foster was a former first-round pick by San Francisco that didn’t work out. But he may be getting a new chance with the Dolphins.

On December 4, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated that Foster is set to visit Miami for a workout on December 6. Foster hasn’t played a regular-season snap since 2018, but did play for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers earlier this year.

“Former 49ers’ first-round pick Reuben Foster, who has played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers after spending time in the NFL with San Francisco and Washington, is scheduled to work out Wednesday for the Miami Dolphins,” Schefter wrote on X.

Foster was a first-round selection by the 49ers in 2017 after starring at Alabama. However, his off-the-field issues cut his time with San Francisco short and ultimately led to him being out of the league for several years.

For one reason or another, the Dolphins believe Foster deserves a look. Good linebackers are hard to come by, and revitalizing Foster could be a sneaky way to improve their group.

Legal Issues Derail Foster’s Career

Despite just play 10 games as a rookie in 2017, Foster was named third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with 59 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pass defended. It was a strong start despite suffering a significant ankle injury.

The problem was that Foster’s actions away from the field were problematic. During the winter and spring of 2018, the former Alabama star was arrested on two different occasions and charged for the latter incident with an ex-girlfriend. The charges included domestic violence, possession of a weapon and infliction of bodily harm, according to NFL.com.

Foster’s ex-girlfriend later recanted her accusations, leading to the domestic violence charge being dropped. However, his other charges led the NFL to suspending him for two games in 2018, but still allowed in the league.

Foster was then arrested again on domestic violence charges the following November. San Francisco released him from the roster, which led to the Washington Commanders claiming him. The NFL’s following investigation then stated that there no evidence to support a suspension. Foster was set to play in the 2019 season.

But his potential return was then cut short by injury. Foster tore his ACL and LCL during his first practice with Washington in May of 2019. He was expected back the following season, but was placed on injured reserve again and never hit the field for Washington.

Current 49ers on Miami Offense

It’s not rare for a team to have shared DNA with another NFL squad. But the current Dolphins roster is stacked with former San Francisco players. Of course, it makes sense with Mike McDaniel as Miami’s current HC.

But it’s clear that he always had a plan to utilize former San Francisco pieces for his own team. The current list of Dolphins players who have also spent time with the 49ers’ offense:

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR River Cracraft

TE Tyler Kroft

It seems to be working, as the Dolphins are now 9-3 and in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.