Michael Irvin Shares What He’d Do As the Agent for 49ers’ Samuel

Agent Michael Irvin to the rescue inside the San Francisco 49ers‘ negotiating room? And for his client Deebo Samuel regarding a new mega deal?

That’s what the topic became when the three-time Super Bowl winner spoke with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday, February 8.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The Hall of Fame wide receiver has become a fan of the 49er Samuel’s all-around game — even leading a “Dee-eee-bo! Oo-ooh” chant before the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, for one day only, “The Playmaker” put on his deal maker hat and shared what he would do if he were the All-Pro Samuel’s agent and walked into a room with general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers’ front office personnel — as talks for Samuel’s newest contract heats up.

‘If I’m his Agent…’

Irvin delivered this sales pitch to the 49ers in his conversation with the veteran sports columnist and 49ers reporter:

“If I’m his agent, I’m telling (the 49ers): He gives you more than all those guys are giving their team,” Irvin said. “He gives you what those guys give and something extra.”

While many 49er fans likely didn’t always agree with Irvin during the time he and the Cowboys were going at it with the 49ers during the 1990s, most will likely take Irvin’s side on this one.

After all, during the time the 49ers got off to a slow start and stood at 3-5, plus facing the possibility of an early offseason, Samuel would go on and change the complexion of the offense. And in the process, made the 49er offense more versatile and dynamic. The decision to expand his role, many argue, helped save the 49ers’ season and eventually helped lead to their NFC title game run.

Here’s a play that helped put a cap on the 49ers’ turnaround the rest of the way.

TD pass on 4th & 6 from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel to extend the lead to 31-7 in the fourth quarter of the Week 10 win over the Rams One of the best balls I’ve seen Garoppolo throw. The placement and timing were impeccable, and this throw essentially put the game away pic.twitter.com/QfmNg0WSMK — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 28, 2022

Here’s an example of some non-receiving damage Samuel brought:

And another, this one against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals as he helped make the ‘Niners one of only two NFL teams to beat both Super Bowl reps in the same regular season — joining the Green Bay Packers in that regard:

Samuel even introduced himself as “wide back” during the Pro Bowl.

Deebo Samuel is officially a “Wide Back” 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/6T3tn6MR5B — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 6, 2022

What Irvin Hopes to See

Irvin is hopeful that the 49ers can move swiftly. But he also hopes this doesn’t happen:

“I hope Deebo doesn’t let his agent or anybody else mess up this for him because nobody’s going to use him quite like Kyle Shanahan,” Irvin explained. “He can have a great, great career, and he can make so much money but he’ll really leave his mark if he stays in San Francisco and stays connected to the hip of Kyle Shanahan.

“Deebo can do it all. He really should be in the MVP conversation every year if they’ll continue to use him like this.”

And like most football fans, “The Playmaker” is a fan of Samuel’s versatile explosiveness.

“I love the dude, man,” Irvin said. “He’s an incredible player. He’s phenomenal as a wide receiver and a phenomenal running back, man.”