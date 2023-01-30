49ers’ $18 Million Free Agent Already Hopes to Stay Put

Roster turnover is imminent for the San Francisco 49ers now that their run in the playoffs has come to an end at the NFC Championship game.

But there are pending free agents who have let it be known where they really want to be: In the Bay Area. One of them being offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who’s nearing the end of his four-year, $18,341,721 deal and is anticipated to be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the 49ers for the upcoming free agency period.

McGlinchey, though, was asked following the 31-7 NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 29 if he would want to come back and give it another run with this group.

“I would,” an emotional McGlinchey said via KNBR. “But I know it’s not always up to me. So, we’ll see how it goes. I hope for the best, but it’s the NFL. Anything can happen.”

McGlinchey Built Bond With 49ers

The former Norte Dame Fighting Irish tackle was lauded for his veteran presence and run blocking prowess. He was given a 70.7 run block grade by Pro Football Focus during the 2022 regular season. He was magnified on this red zone touchdown that saw Christian McCaffrey have an opening to run toward — and saw McGlinchey taking on two Dallas Cowboys defenders.

Watch Mike McGlinchey here: He makes two separate blocks to free up the running lane for Christian McCaffrey. Say what you want about his pass blocking, but what a play in the red zone for the only #49ers' touchdown. pic.twitter.com/OIbpYPdGww — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 23, 2023

One reason for his desire to stay with the 49ers? Who’s inside the building from the ownership to the guys he shares the locker room with.

“Some of my best friends are in this locker room,” McGlinchey said. “I have a great relationship with the staff, coaches, the front office. Our ownership group’s probably the best in football. Hopefully the cards fall my way, but it is a business. We’ve got a lot of players in this locker room — a lot of good ones — and a lot of people that deserve to get paid. We’ll see how it goes, but yeah, I hope for the best.”

He adds, “Football is the best sport in the world and it’s because you can build life long, lasting relationships with some of the coolest people you can come across. And that’s why this is the greatest game on earth. It sucks that it goes that way and it sucks that this league has such turnover that you can’t keep the whole squad together…I hope we can. We’ll see.”

Young OL Says McGlinchey ‘Helped me a Lot’

While McGlinchey was considered a beloved fixture in the locker room, he was additionally a valuable resource for younger offensive linemen in the 49ers building.

One of them is rookie Spencer Burford, who ended up leaning on his expertise throughout the year.

“Mike McGlinchey is a class act dude, for sure. Mike helped me a lot. Even with my ups and downs he always encouraged, made sure I was on top of my game regardless of what he had going on, what people saying about him. He always saw forward to the brighter day,” Burford told KNBR. “Mike always kept me on time in making sure I was alright, making sure I was straight, make sure that we communicated, make sure that we built the chemistry without the short time I’ve been here knowing that I hadn’t been playing with Mike my whole life. But I learned a lot fir sure and I respect him.”

Meanwhile, McGlinchey was asked the tough question that if this is the end of his five-season run in the Bay Area, how does he want to be remembered by the 49ers Faithful?

“That’s a tough question,” McGlinchey said. “Someone who laid it all out for you and win, lose or draw I did it with class. I was a great teammate, and I played hard. And I love playing football, and that’s all I hope anybody ever remembers me by.”