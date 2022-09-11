49ers’ Nate Sudfeld almost benefited from a Cali QB swap

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Nate Sudfeld had a golden opportunity with his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers. Sure, technically Jimmy Garoppolo was still a member of the team and could have theoretically remained in place as the team’s primary backup behind Trey Lance but considering the comments made by both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch on the New England-drafted quarterback, that seemed rather unlikely.

For Sudfeld, his seventh training camp was likely all or nothing; with Iowa State product Brock Purdy in place as the team’s developmental quarterback of the future following his selection in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, Sudfeld was going to be the Niners’ backup quarterback or he was going to be playing elsewhere.

Unfortunately for the Modesto native, the resulted proved to be the latter but for a time, that almost wasn’t the case. No, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Garoppolo would have drawn significant interest from the Los Angeles Rams had he hit free agency in a move that would have freed up the QB2 spot for Sudfeld, or another external performer to contend for the spot.

Garoppolo Could Have Been Insurance For Stafford’s Elbow

Heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Sean McVay gave an update to Zach Dimmitt of Rams Digest on the status of Stafford’s elbow tendinitis, which he described as having “no limitations.”

“We’ve got a plan in place no different really from last year,” McVay said. “He’s thrown the ball excellent, he feels good, everything that I’m seeing is reflective of everything he’s saying to me. I feel really good about that. You can’t look back on the past, it is something that will be very similar to last year.”

Taking the field versus the Buffalo Bills on the first Monday Night Football affair of the season, Stafford played 100 percent of the Rams offensive snaps but the former Detroit Lion wasn’t as sharp as fans have come to expect from Los Angeles’ signal-caller, completing 29 of his 41 passing attempts but throwing for three interceptions versus a single touchdown.

If Stafford has to miss time due to his elbow or another injury, the Rams will be forced to turn to the tag team of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, who have appeared in just four combined games, which is 69 fewer than Garoppolo has on his own.

Sudfeld’s Post-San Francisco 49ers Journey Has Been A Whirlwind

When Sudfeld was released from the 49ers on August 30th, 2022, he had options. He could have presumably stuck around in San Francisco on the practice squad, signed with a number of practice squads across the league, or had his agent work the phones in favor of another spot on a 53 man roster. As a vested veteran, Sudfeld wouldn’t be subjected to waivers, so the ball really was in his court.

Ultimately, Sudfeld chose to take his talents to Detroit, where he is the only other quarterback on the active roster behind Jared Geoff. In his Football Morning in America column at NBC Sports, Peter King provided some very eye-opening insight into Sudfeld’s 24-hour free agency period:

I think we gloss over cutdown day in the NFL, when more than 800 players lose their jobs, or have to change jobs in a flash. I want to explain one: Nate Sudfeld. When I saw the journeyman quarterback in Niners’ training camp three weeks ago, he couldn’t have been happier. He had some rare insurance—a $2-million guaranteed contract for the season—and he was playing for his favorite team as the backup QB. “I was born here,” Sudfeld said, “at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.” He seemed ensconced as number two to Trey Lance. How fast things changed: Friday, Aug. 26: Lance praises Sudfeld, 28, and third-string rookie Brock Purdy for making a good quarterback room. He calls them, “two guys that I know have my back.” Monday, Aug. 29: Niners re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo. Tuesday, Aug. 30: Niners cut Sudfeld and keep Purdy as the number three quarterback. Sudfeld says “it wasn’t explicitly explained” why he was let go, but the reasons has initials: Jimmy Garoppolo. Wednesday, Aug. 31: Sudfeld lands on a Delta redeye, San Francisco to Detroit, around 5 a.m., and takes a physical, and passes, and is signed to a Lions contract. He practices with his new team, his fourth in six years, then studies his new playbook, then goes to sleep in a hotel near the facility. “Got about nine hours,” he said. Thursday, Sept. 1: After his second practice in Detroit, Sudfeld meets the media. “It’s been a beautiful journey,” he said. “This happened fast, but I’m super-pumped to be here. Being released is tough, but it’s important for guys to not lose their confidence. I know how this league works. I’m very confident in my game.” So how was your week?

In the end, both Sudfeld and Garoppolo entered the 2022 NFL season as their team’s backup quarterback, it’s interesting to learn that their respective jerseys might have looked very different if the latter didn’t agree to a restructured contract worth $16 million.