Ex-49ers QB to Now Team With $134 Million Former Rival: Report

Once the San Francisco 49ers made the bold decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo after months of trying to find a trade suitor, someone from the quarterback room was still bound to be the odd man out.

That someone was Nate Sudfeld, who was released as part of the 49ers‘ pursuit to cap off their 53-man roster.

However, on the morning of Wednesday, August 31, Sudfeld immediately found a new home. And it’s one where he gets to join an old rival of the 49ers.

Sudfeld to the Motor City

First reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former $2 million backup Sudfeld is signing with the Detroit Lions.

The #Lions are expected to sign former #49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld, source said. They had discussions about trading for him, now land him as a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

Sudfeld goes from originally being projected to backup No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trey Lance to now backing up former No. 1 pick and a longtime rival of the 49ers: Ex-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $134 million deal one year ago.

The move also comes with this reality twist involving a reality TV star: Sudfeld is the replacement for newly waived David Blough per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Unfortunate end to a good “Hard Knocks” story: The #Lions are waiving QB David Blough, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

Blough became one of the focus subjects in this season’s Hard Knocks on HBO as Goff and the Lions were featured. Blough was filmed during a preseason that focused on his costly fumble during the first August loss to showing his determination in trying to beat out Tim Boyle for a roster spot.

Blough was able to engineer this second quarter drive before halftime versus the Indianapolis Colts on August 20:

A touchdown to end the half!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/lAQ4vhz1Zs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Blough’s personality won over some fans of the show, including Fox 2 Detroit reporter Kellie Rowe.

“Hard Knocks has made me really like David Blough as a person. He’s encouraging, determined, supportive, and the GOLLYYYYY’s certainly add to it,” Rowe tweeted.

Hard Knocks has made me really like David Blough as a person. he’s encouraging, determined, supportive, and the GOLLYYYYY’s certainly add to it — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) August 31, 2022

Rowe, however, posted this response in learning Sudfeld is coming to help replace him:

:/ — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) August 31, 2022

Turns out, Lions head coach Dan Campbell received some clarity on who should backup Goff following Detroit’s final preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-9 on Sunday, August 28.

“I think it’s what anybody would think for the position, and is it somebody we know can come in and, if something happens, you know, that they can steer the ship and they can sustain and win some games?” Campbell said via ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard. “If you lose your starter for two or three games, can they win those games for you is what you’ve got to decide. So that’s what we’re wrestling with.”

Sudfeld’s Journey

The 28-year-old Sudfeld had his version of a Northern California homecoming.

When Sudfeld signed with the 49ers during the 2021 offseason, it lured the Modesto, California native back to the Golden State. The 6-foot-6 Sudfeld starred at Modesto Christian High School. The three-star prospect Sudfeld, who was the nation’s No. 23 overall Pro-Style quarterback by 247Sports, flipped from Arizona to Indiana.

While in Bloomington, Sudfeld produced 61 touchdown passes in his career — including producing two seasons that saw him surpass the 20 touchdown mark (21 and 27). Sudfeld wound up falling in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by being selected 187th overall.

He only played one season in D.C. He made his way over to Philadelphia where he joined the Eagles’ practice squad in September 2017. Sudfeld was also on the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl championship winning team of that 2017 season by backing up both Carson Wentz and Super Bowl 52 Most Valuable Player Nick Foles.

He signed his one-year deal with the 49ers on April 7, 2021. Sudfeld, though, never made one career NFL regular season start as a 49er or at any team he’s played for.

Sudfeld went 5-for-10 for 49 passing yards and one interception in his final game as a 49er against the Houston Texans on August 25. He shared snaps with Lance and Brock Purdy (who made the 53-man roster) in the 17-0 loss.