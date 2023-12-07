49ers Could Again Have ‘Interest’ in 5-Time Pro Bowl DL: Insider

The San Francisco 49ers’ juggernaut is heading down the stretch of the season, so why not get every available talented veteran to climb aboard? OK, that is overstating things a bit, but already the 49ers have signed one former Super Bowl champion in defensive back Logan Ryan, and have weighed in on signing star tight end Zach Ertz, who was let go by the Cardinals. And there’s one more name—and a familiar one at that—to consider: defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Suh has been a free agent all season, and apparently does not much care for the rigors of a lengthy NFL season. He joined the Eagles with just eight games to play. At that time, he was picking between two potential destinations—the other was the 49ers, who missed out on his services.

Maybe he is worth another crack, especially with a mysterious knee injury affecting Arik Armstead. That was the indication from veteran team reporter Matt Barrows of The Athletic, who responded to a question about Ndamukong Suh in his 49ers mailbag.

“They were in the top two to sign him last year, but he chose the Eagles instead,” Barrows wrote. “He didn’t sign with them until mid-November, so we know he: A.) doesn’t mind signing late and B.) wants to sign with a contender. He also spent five years in Detroit with then-Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, which means he should be a quick study in San Francisco. That means there could be interest.”

Ndamukong Suh Has Been to 3 Super Bowls

That makes some sense. Ndamukong Suh is, after all, a 13-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowl player who is capable of stepping into just about any scenario and being productive. He played eight games for the Eagles late last year, then participated in all three of the Eagles’ postseason games. He played 35% of the team’s playoff snaps on defense, including 48% against the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Suh has been a sort of last-minute contender’s addition for the last few years now. He hopped aboard with the Rams in 2018 and helped that team to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Patriots. He did the same with Tampa Bay and eventually helped them to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Last year, Suh picked the Eagles, and they went to the Super Bowl. He has bene said to be considering a stint with the Lions, the team that drafted him back in 2010. Now, though, with the Arik Armstead injury, the 49ers might be up to make another call.

49ers Arik Armstead Injury a Concern

As for Arik Armstead, coach Kyle Shanahan addressed his injury and prognosis in his press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s not ACL, MCL, nothing I would be able to remember to tell you guys. I’d be surprised if he’s ready this week. We still haven’t ruled him out yet, but it might be a week or two,” Shanahan told reporters.

He was asked a follow-up about whether it would be a long-term injury—the kind of thing that might make the signing of a player like Ndamukong Suh a bit more pressing for the 49ers.

“I hope not,” Shanahan said. “I can’t rule him out for this week, but it’s the fact that I’m saying already that I’d be surprised if he played this week, just got to see how long it lasts.”