Latest 49ers RB Signing Already Has Size Advantage Over Current Backs

It became crystal clear that the San Francisco 49ers needed running back help given the latest injury to Elijah Mitchell from the Seattle Seahawks loss on Sunday.

Not only did the 49ers add that help to the practice squad on the morning of Wednesday, December 8, to help shore up the injury-riddled backfield, but ended up with a running back who officially becomes the biggest in the 49ers’ RB room.

Reported by NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco, S.F. made room to add Brian Hill to the backfield — who has been an NFL journeyman.

The #49ers released S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad to make room for RB Brian Hill. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 8, 2021

However, Hill isn’t just an additional body. He’s officially the largest body lining up behind the quarterbacks and the 49ers’ offensive line.

Hill Brings Size

Hill comes to the Bay Area standing at 6-foot-1, 220-pounds. Now, here’s a complete rundown of who is in the active 49ers’ 2021 RB depth chart accompanied with their measurables:

Trenton Cannon: 5-foot-11, 185-pounds.

JaMycal Hasty: 5-foot-8, 205-pounds.

Elijah Mitchell: 5-foot-10, 200-pounds.

Jeff Wilson: 6-feet, 213-pounds.

On injured reserve are Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon. Mostert measures at 5-foot-10, 205-pounds while the rookie Sermon is 6-feet, 215-pounds.

The 26-year-old Hill, who entered the NFL as a fifth round draft pick in 2017, was among the player tryouts the 49ers held on Tuesday, December 7. Mitchell was in concussion protocol as of Monday. Meanwhile, Wilson has been dealing with a nagging knee injury from 2021 training camp. Mostert and Sermon are out with a knee and ankle injury, respectively.

Hill already has the height and weight advantage over the other 49er backs.

Can Hill Make Impact and get Elevated to Roster Versus Former Team on Sunday?

Hill’s addition to the practice unit also comes with this timing: He’s being added to the 49ers before the team takes on one of his former employers.

Hill, first drafted by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 156 overall out of the University of Wyoming, ended up on the Cincinnati Bengals on November 14, 2017 after being signed off the Falcons’ practice squad. Hill was first waived by Atlanta one month earlier.

Hill’s last appearance in Cincy was during 2018 training camp. However, he was one of the 25 waives the team made on September 1.

Recently, Hill stayed in the AFC North but with the Cleveland Browns, getting elevated to the 53-man roster for the week of November 13. The Browns released him on November 30.

Hill had a more decorated career in Laramie: Racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his last two years with the Cowboys where he was college teammates for two seasons with Josh Allen. He was known in the Mountain West Conference for bringing this style of running:

Wyoming RB Brian Hill is a big fan of contact. pic.twitter.com/XElgb48UiY — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 10, 2017

Here’s the brief clips he’s made in the NFL:

Hill is entering the Bay Area 18 yards away from hitting 1,000 career rushing yards according to Pro Football Reference. But he’s also officially walking into the 49ers’ RB room as the tallest and heaviest member of the backfield.