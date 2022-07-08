49ers’ Garoppolo Teams With $35 Million QB in Latest Trade Possibility

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade or cut rumbling train continues to chug along and gain steam.

To recap: The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was removed from any possibility of joining the Carolina Panthers, as the NFC South team worked a deal to get Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns via trade on Wednesday, July 6. From there, analysts and fans started to pound away their thoughts on the internet on where Jimmy G would go.

Some believe a trade can still be implemented with Mayfield’s Ex-NFL employer as a top possibility. Others believe Garoppolo getting released then being picked up by a team — with Seattle getting mentioned frequently on social media — is another potential option for both the 30-year-old quarterback and the 49ers.

But now, on the morning of Friday, July 8, Bleacher Report and NFL analyst Maurice Moton has a new idea that would pit Garoppolo with some familiar faces…while also teaming up with a $35 million signal-caller.

Garoppolo Would Have Reunion & Join Ex-2nd Round Pick

Moton just added this potential suitor in the trade market for Garoppolo and S.F: The New York Jets.

Moton believes that Garoppolo’s salary (set to make a base salary of $24,200,000 in 2022 per Spotrac) will make it difficult for the veteran quarterback to serve as a backup on the 49ers roster.

“At his price tag, Garoppolo seems unlikely to finish the 2022 season with the 49ers in a reserve role. The front office may entertain offers before the trade deadline in a last-minute effort to dump him,” Moton wrote.

And from there, Moton lured in the Jets’ name as a possibility if the 49ers give into making a move by November 1 of this season. Such a move puts Jimmy G in a room with the Jets’ $35,150,681 franchise quarterback Wilson, plus can possibly give the Jets their own insurance if Wilson derails.

“As a midseason trade partner, the New York Jets make sense if Zach Wilson struggles through October,” Moton said.

But that’s not all. If Garoppolo were to show up to “gang green,” he would be around some personalities who wore the 49ers colors before. Head coach Robert Saleh was calling the 49ers’ defense until 2021 with Garoppolo behind center. The Jets additionally brought in a former protector of Garoppolo Laken Tomlinson to bolster the offensive line. But there’s one more coach on the Jets’ staff with past ties to Jimmy G.

“Jets offensive play-caller Mike LaFleur worked with Garoppolo for four years between 2017 and 2020 as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator,” Moton mentioned.

Garoppolo had his best season with LaFleur calling the aerial shots in 2019 — when he accomplished career-highs in passing yardage (3,978 yards) and touchdown throws (27) during their march to the NFC title.

The State of the Jets’ QB Room

Would there be enough room for the Jets to consider a QB familiar with Saleh, LaFleur and the system both are trying to install?

“Though Gang Green has backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White, the front office may look for a new bridge-gap option for 2023 if Wilson doesn’t show any progress this year,” Moton said. “Flacco and White have contracts that expire next offseason, and the Jets’ current regime may only get one more year to right the ship. The team’s decision-makers would probably bet on a veteran who’s in his prime to save their jobs in that scenario.”

Moton is also a believer that Garoppolo is more trade worthy than cut worthy.

“As the 49ers play the waiting game, the decision to cut Garoppolo should be a last-resort option,” he said.

But now, as Garoppolo’s pending future continues to fume, the Jets get labeled as a potential midseason trade partner. And if Garoppolo were to head to the Big Apple, he’ll go from being teammates with the third overall pick of 2021 (Trey Lance) to teaming with the second overall pick of that class Wilson.