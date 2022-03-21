Ex-49ers RB Joins Giants on One-Year Deal: Report

The San Francisco 49ers recently saw free-agent running back Raheem Mostert head to Miami, and now they’re seeing another former RB return to the NFC.

The 49ers have had no shortage of quality running backs over the past decade, from Frank Gore to current fullback Kyle Juszczyk and second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. While they’ve had plenty of solid running backs, that’s also meant there’s been plenty of turnover at the position.

That included Matt Breida, who spent three seasons in Santa Clara, California before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. After a season in Miami and then spending 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Breida is heading to New York.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported the signing on the morning of March 21.

“Veteran running back Matt Breida has signed with the New York Giants, per source,” Fowler Tweeted. “New York gets a speedster in the backfield after Breida comes from Buffalo.”

NFL media insider Mike Garafolo then reported that Breida is joining the Giants on a one-year deal.

Breida will be joining his former coaches Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to East Rutherford, New Jersey, who took over as the head coach and general manager of the Giants this offseason.

Breida’s Time with 49ers and Seasons Since

Breida arrived in San Francisco after a successful career at Georgia Southern, but still didn’t draw enough attention to be drafted. The 49ers were able to pick him up as an UFDA, which paid off huge dividends fairly quickly.

As a rookie backup in 2017, Breida ran for 465 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Reference Football shows that set up a starting opportunity in 2018, which saw the now 27-year-old go for 1000 total yards, with 814 passing yards and and 261 receiving yards.

He added another 623 rushing yards in 2019 before his departure, but hasn’t had quite the same impact at his new teams. Between Buffalo and Miami, he only had one start and 379 yards and one touchdown.