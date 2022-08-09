Newcomer With ‘Excellent Speed’ Has Surprised in 49ers Camp: Insider

The San Francisco 49ers have changed their ball-hawking fortunes during 2022 training camp. So much so, that they’ve already surpassed last season’s total by one insider’s tally.

After snatching just nine interceptions in 2021 (Jimmie Ward was the leader with two picks, both coming against the Los Angeles Rams on November 15, 2021), the 49ers have collected 16 aerial takeaways by David Lombardi of The Athletic’s count:

New feature added to the 49ers' training camp stat log: Interception counter. The 49ers have 16 picks so far after only logging 11 INTs throughout all of 2021 camp. Log link: https://t.co/6a96vlvTZv pic.twitter.com/nxrn1ZSIFw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 8, 2022

But while there are some notable names Lombardi has mentioned — a la Ward, All-Pro inside linebacker Fred Warner, newcomer Charvarius Ward and returning veteran Tarvarius Moore — there are some surprise names who have made that list.

And in the case of Lombardi’s fellow 49ers insider and columnist Matt Barrows of The Athletic, he mentioned one of those names in his Monday, August 8 mailbag session as one of three rookies who have “jumped out” on him. An undrafted rookie, that is.

Who Has Impressed

Marcelino McCrary-Ball has become one of the top surprises during 49ers practices.

In fact, he’s one of the new guys in the LB room who has impressed Barrows and the fans who have taken in 49ers camp.

“All three undrafted linebackers have popped out at times, a group that includes Segun Olubi and Jeremiah Gemmel,” Barrows wrote.

But, “McCrary-Ball has excellent speed, which makes him good in coverage and on special teams.”

And the former Indiana Hoosier, who went undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft after collecting 241 career tackles in Bloomington, not only showed that speed on Sunday’s practice, but his ball-hawking skills. Barrows adds that one 49ers All-Pro looks like he’s impressed by the 6-foot, 214-pounder’s work so far.

“He intercepted Sudfeld in Sunday’s practice. Nick Bosa emerged from the weight room last week asking if the 49ers had drafted McCrary-Ball. Which is to say, he’s been impressed by the rookie so far,” Barrows said.

Barrows isn’t the only spectator who has witnessed McCrary-Ball’s takeaway ability and field speed. Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Web Zone watched the Ex-Hoosier backpedal to the sidelines “on a Nate Sudfeld rollout to his left” before “making an athletic play in the air on an underthrown pass for the interception.”

And as Lombardi put it, his pick was a rare Indiana-on-Indiana play in an NFL setting.

How often does an Indiana defender intercept an Indiana QB at an NFL camp? I'm guessing not often. But it happened today at 49ers camp when Marcelino McCrary-Ball picked off fellow Hoosier Nate Sudfeld — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 8, 2022

The Twitter account @49ers_edits managed to get a clip of his interception from that practice.

Fred Warner – INT off Lance Marcelino McCrary-Ball – INT off Sudfeld Jeremiah Gemmel – INT off Purdy Congrats fellas 👏- I like MMB and Gemmel but we should go light on LB so they might only make practice squad or get cut unfortunately. #49ers #FTTB #49ersCamp22 pic.twitter.com/38ZzNkxC0S — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) August 7, 2022

McCrary-Ball’s Resume With IU

The native of Roswell, Georgia was part of the football program’s renaissance.

Outside of his total tackles, he snatched 166 solo stops and 5.5 sacks that were for a loss of 43 yards in his IU career. He also delivered 16.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

He was more than a tackling machine in the Big 10, though. Not only did McCrary-Ball break up 17 passes in his college career, he collected four career interceptions. One of the quarterbacks he picked off? Third round selection Desmond Ridder while facing the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 18, 2021.

And he thrived in an exotic 4-2-5 scheme where he played the “husky” spot — normally reserved for a hybrid safety or linebacker and comes off as a nickel position on defense.

As a UDFA, McCrary-Ball is facing an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster. But he’s off to a strong start from what insiders and fans have seen, and is likely to see a good amount of action once Friday, August 12 comes and the Green Bay Packers come to Levi’s Stadium for the NFL preseason opener.