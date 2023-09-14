49ers’ Nick Bosa Issues Warning to Rams

San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa expects a sea of red on September 17 in Los Angeles.

“I think we have the best traveling fan base overall. Pittsburgh was impressive, and I think we’ll take over L.A.,” Bosa told the media on Wednesday, September 13.

The 49ers (1-0) visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a key early-season NFC West showdown. San Francisco took care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in a 30-7 route for Week 1, and the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks convincingly 30-13 to start strong after a dismal 2022 season.

Whether the Rams struggle like 2022 or contend as the team did in 2021, San Francisco has mostly owned the Rams of late, eight-consecutive regular season wins, by the Bay or in Tinseltown. The 49ers won 31-14 at Los Angeles last time down to SoFi Stadium in October 2022.

49ers fans have come south by the droves in recent years to the place known as “Rams House”, and the players on both sides are well aware of it. Niners tight end George Kittle poked fun at it last season.

The Faithful have completely invaded the "Rams' House" 😅 pic.twitter.com/0B6OXTHsvd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

“Oh hey there! We’re coming to you live from Levi’s South … or SoFi Stadium,” Kittle said after the 2022 game in Los Angeles.

It got the attention of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, in 2022. She’s seen plenty of her husband’s games since and before their wedding in 2015.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game, and we came from Detroit and there were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild,” Stafford said in a 2022 video. “Like Matthew was on a silent count.”

“Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who’s the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, again I’ve never seen anything like that but again, it made it very hard for us because I guess we weren’t expecting to be on a silent count,” she added.

It even surprised Rams head coach Sean McVay once. He talked about it candidly following a late-season game in the 2021 season.

“It did catch us off guard,” McVay said via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “Just because of the way that it’s been this year. It’s been great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise.”

49ers Donning Home Red Jerseys For Rams Game

San Francisco will take it a step further with the Southern California invasion as the 49ers will wear red home jerseys. The 49ers made the announcement via X, formerly Twitter, with the message “rockin’ the red jerseys this Sunday in LA”.

Rockin' the red jerseys this Sunday in LA 😤#SFvsLAR x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/DHcQ5AcKcW — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2023

Los Angeles has a four-game regular season home losing streak to the 49ers. San Francisco hasn’t lost to the Rams in the regular season since 2018.

Only one exception occurred in the 2021 season NFC Championship Game when the Rams prevailed over the 49ers 20-17. The Rams won the Super Bowl two weeks later at SoFi Stadium.

49ers Seek Next Step Toward Super Bowl Aspirations

San Francisco has its sights set on a return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons, falling short.

This year’s 49ers can take a step toward their aspirations at their home away from home and grab an early lead in the NFC West.