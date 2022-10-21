NFL Personnel Director Sounds Off on Christian McCaffrey Joining 49ers

Since 11:17 p.m. Eastern Thursday, October 20, the San Francisco 49ers have trended and dominated the internet — all after pulling off the stunning trade to land Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers relinquished the following to swoop up McCaffrey via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: A 2023 second rounder, a 2023 third rounder, a ’23 fourth round pick and a fifth rounder in 2024 to land the versatile running back.

Many have sounded off on the blockbuster move that lures the 2019 All-Pro and former Heisman Trophy candidate at Stanford back to the Bay Area with fans and media chiming in. But outside of those two demographics, even one NFL executive has shared his thoughts with Heavy.

‘3-Down Back’ Coming

One NFC personnel director who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo on Friday morning, October 21 lauded the move the 49ers made.

“Christian McCaffrey gives them a 3-down back in their zone run scheme, plus a back that can catch ball out of backfield,” the personnel director told Lombardo.

“Christian McCaffrey gives them a 3-down back in their zone run scheme, plus a back that can catch ball out of backfield.” -NFC Personnel Director to me on what Christian McCaffrey brings the #49ers | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/OUzhNlMRKv — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 21, 2022

He wasn’t the only NFL executive who praised the move to Lombardo. An NFC East scout, who also requested anonymity, raved about the move the 49ers pulled.

“Fits their scheme tremendously,” the scout told Lombardo, who also included how the lengthy relationship the Shanahan family has had with the McCaffrey’s helps ease the transition for the versatile running back.

McCaffrey Expected to be in Bay Area Friday

The Athletic’s David Lombardi has caught wind of McCaffrey not wasting any time in trekking back to the Bay.

The 49ers insider Lombardi revealed at 10:01 a.m. Eastern that McCaffrey is likely already on his way to the 49ers’ facility.

“A private jet took off from Charlotte an hour ago. It’s scheduled to land in San Jose at 10:46 a.m. [Pacific]. There’s an excellent chance that Christian McCaffrey is on board, and he’ll arrive at the 49ers’ facility in time to meet his teammates and maybe swing by practice/walk thru today,” Lombardi tweeted, which included posting a map of his plane flight.

Here is Christian McCaffrey's progress cross country. Here's entering Missouri airspace pic.twitter.com/mHNj8iayCm — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2022

Now the thoughts of how “Run CMC” will be turned loose in the 49ers’ offense has surfaced inside the brain cells of 49er fans, the Bay Area media and NFL media. Especially with the looming showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on deck for Sunday, October 23. Many are wondering how McCaffrey will be used in an offense with All-Pros Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, plus former first rounder Brandon Aiyuk at the disposal of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story, Rapoport shared how McCaffrey will likely get some red zone opportunities against the Chiefs.

“If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package,” Rapoport tweeted. “Then he’ll ramp up from there.”

New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

By suiting up against the Chiefs, McCaffrey will be searching for his first career NFL win over K.C. His last game against them was a 33-31 shootout loss on November 8, 2020 when he touched the football 28 times (10 on receptions) and tallied 151 total yards with two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving.

McCaffrey himself shared a goodbye post to the Panther fans as he will soon make his way back to the region where he developed his first major football following.