Nick Bosa Drops Hint on Future Plans After 49ers Contract

San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa has more than five-year plan in mind.

Bosa at least hinted at it when he talked with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently. Less than a week after Bosa signed his five-year, $170 million contract extension, Bosa expressed his desire to finish his career with the 49ers.

“My favorite part is that I’m still with the Niners,” Bosa told Breer. “And that I get to play the majority of my career, maybe all of it, with this team. Not many people get to do that for such an amazing organization.”

“There are a lot of teams in this league that don’t take care of their players as much as the Niners do. The fact that I’m going to be here for a long time with this core of players is unbelievable. For them to believe in me, to invest that much in me, it’s kind of like you have to pinch yourself. You feel a little bit of the imposter syndrome initially,” Bosa added.

This defense hits different, literally. Nick Bosa with his 3rd sack of the day, Dre Greenlaw takes it back to the house. 📺: #MIAvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/g3JZVVuC8w — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2022

Bosa had to wait out the contract negotiations amid a holdout, which lasted through training camp. He returned in time to help the 49ers thump the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in Week 1 at Acrisure Stadium.

“I was very confident talking to [the staff during the week],” Bosa told Breer. “And they were confident in my ability to go out there and play some plays. We wanted to keep it under 40 snaps. I think it was 35. The three-and-outs were perfect for getting me going, so I didn’t have to go too long on those drives.”

Bosa only tallied two tackles in the game, but 49ers’ overall defensive dominance kept the Steelers in check all afternoon. Pittsburgh mustered 239 yards of total offense and went 5-15 on third downs.

Nick Bosa Talks About Emotional Conversation With Father

John Bosa, Nick Bosa’s father, knew a call from his son could go either way when the 49ers star called at the end of his holdout last week.

“It’s one of two things,” John Bosa told Breer. “It’s either great news or it’s tough sledding as far as the negotiation goes. It could’ve been ‘See you tomorrow morning on the field.’”

Breer wrote that Nick Bosa told his father “it’s done” regarding the contract negotiations that kept him out six weeks. The younger Bosa described the conversation as “emotional for sure”.

“There’s not one person on this earth that wants better for me than him,” Nick Bosa told Breer. “He’s done everything in his power since I was born to make my life as good as it could be. To hear him get emotional, and I remember it for Joey, it’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Nick Bosa Believes 49ers Sent a Message With a Caveat

While Bosa didn’t hesitate to acknowledge that the 49ers defense sent a message when asked at Sunday’s press conference, but he quickly turned the conversation to the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Bosa expressed that it meant a lot “to do that for Steve [Wilks]” in his debut. Bosa also and called the performance a “great thing to propel us forward” in the season.

Wilks previously served as the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and joined the 49ers this past offseason.