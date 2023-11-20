49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Harsh Explanation of Baker Mayfield Moment

In fairness to Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Buccaneers and longtime nemesis of 49ers star Nick Bosa, it was never going to be an equal battle. The 49ers roster is much, much better than that of the Bucs, who were going on the road in what was a mostly hopeless battle. So, it was almost inevitable that the 49ers would win here in Week 11.

And they did, 27-14, in a game that Tampa was able to keep close for a stretch. Also inevitable, though, was the back-and-forth between Mayfield and Bosa, who have a deep history with each other that goes back to their collegiate days.

Bosa does not usually talk much trash. But he’s always willing to chat about Mayfield.

Many saw one Baker Mayfield-Nick Bosa interaction, as a gesture of kindness from Bosa, after Mayfield threw an interception to rookie Ji’Ayir Brown in the fourth quarter. The play, essentially, ended any hope of a Buccaneers comeback. When it was over, Bosa approached Mayfield and gave him a word and a tap on the helmet.

It was not glasnost, however. Bosa was asked if he was “consoling” Mayfield. “No,” he said.

Bosa reported that, in fact, Mayfield was complaining that he had been horse-collared and wanted a roughing call. Bosa set him straight on the rules. “He was b****ing to the ref, and I told him, there’s no horse collar in the pocket,” Nick Bosa explained to reporters after the game.

Nick Bosa gave Baker Mayfield a “well actually” moment 🤷‍♂️😂 🎥: @NBCS49ers pic.twitter.com/oURZ0VEEEU — Alex Tran (@nineralex) November 20, 2023

Baker Mayfield Got Credit for Block on Nick Bosa

On another play, to start the second quarter, Mayfield got a lot of credit for stringing out Bosa on a block, allowing receiver Trey Palmer to turn the corner for a six-yard gain on a run. Mayfield had what seemed to Bosa to be an excessive celebration for a short gain.

Bosa was asked if he saw the celebration. “I did. That was not him. That was the speed of No. 10 (Palmer). But, let him have that. He was excited about it, I guess,” Bosa said, dripping with sarcasm.

Baker Mayfield blocking clinic on Nick Bosa 😂 #GOBUCS that’s fun pic.twitter.com/Gm5eJK5B7K — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) November 19, 2023

Two plays later, Fred Warner and Bosa combined on a sack of Mayfield, forcing a fumble.

Again, in fairness to Mayfield, he did not get much help from teammates, who dropped two would-be touchdowns in the end zone during the game. The Buccaneers’ much-maligned running game struggled again, too, with just 66 yards on the ground, five of which came from Mayfield. That was a departure from recent weeks.

Personal Rivalry is 6 Years Old

College football fans will remember the source of all this Nick Bosa disdain for Baker Mayfield. That dates to 2017, when Mayfield was the brash quarterback for Oklahoma on his way to being the No. 1 overall pick that year. The Sooners went to Columbus and drubbed Ohio State, 31-16. But after the game, Mayfield took the celebration too far and planted a big OU flag at the 50-yard line.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

No one at Ohio State was happy about it. Bosa has never forgotten. Mayfield did apologize for the incident, but Bosa did not much seem to care.

He recalled the time in 2019, when Bosa was a rookie and Mayfield was in his second season, visiting San Francisco as the quarterback of the Browns. Bosa had four tackles, five quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks that day while Mayfield had what was—no question—the worst game of his NFL career. He was 8-for-22 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His 13.4 quarterback rating for the game stands as a career-low.

Bosa admitted this week that he was gunning for Mayfield throughout that game.

“I was kinda trying to talk. I don’t usually talk,” he said. “But, this game, he had it coming. But he didn’t say one word back. … I was screaming his name, like, “Baaaakerrr … Baaaaakerrrr … You good? Come on, pick it up, we want a challenge. Stuff like that. He was just looking at me.”