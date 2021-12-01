49ers DE Nick Bosa on the Cusp of NFL History With His Brother

Nick Bosa has terrorized quarterbacks since his arrival to the NFL as the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Now, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end is on pace to hit NFL history.

It’s not individual history, though, that the third-year defender is chasing. It’s collaborative history alongside another Pro Bowl defender.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

And that Pro Bowl defender is someone he knows well: Older brother Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers. Both Bosa’s are now in pursuit of a notable NFL record held by another prominent pair of brothers.

Both Bosa’s Could Break one Sack Record From 2018

Per Michael Smith of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, both Bosa brothers are on pace to shatter the NFL record of most combined sacks by siblings since J.J. and T.J. Watt snatched a combined 29 three seasons ago.

Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa could break Watts' record for most sacks by brothers in a season (via @ProFootballTalk)https://t.co/QH93pWBVs8 — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) December 1, 2021

The Bosa’s are currently at 18.5 sacks — with Nick leading the way at 11. Here’s what Smith wrote about the Bosa’s pursuing the mark held by the Watt’s:

“With six games left on both teams’ schedules, they need to average just under one sack per game to set a new NFL record for the most sacks by a pair of brothers in a season,” Smith posted.

Nick Bosa Showed Trench Dominance in win Over Vikings

Bosa took 44 snaps on defense in Sunday’s 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings according to Pro Football Focus. Every play was on the edge, never inside.

It was clearly 44 snaps of brutality for any Viking who had to block him. Notably, this tight end who may regret motioning to his side:

Nick Bosa driving a TE all the way down the line for a run stop. He'll do this almost every time they attempt to put a TE on him to block one on one. This is beyond dominant. pic.twitter.com/eQbT6Nnlz9 — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) December 1, 2021

And, as Bosa has done consistently early on in his career, he beats the one-on-one and then, the defeated blocker resorts to reaching.

Nick Bosa gets home with the “side scissors” rush. Clears the blocker’s hands & gets the sack. If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #passrush #49ers pic.twitter.com/AlddfLTlml — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 28, 2021

Bosa also showed his brainy side pre-snap: Pointing out the Vikings’ lineup mishap on this fourth down attempt:

"I knew something was off there… I was pointing. I don't know if that helped anything." -Nick Bosa on Minnesota's failed trick play pic.twitter.com/QjK5tpY8v7 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) November 29, 2021

Where Does Bosa Stand Among Sack Leaders?

Bosa has become one of the top feel good stories of the 2021 season — having to battle back from his torn ACL in 2020 and already surpassing his rookie sack mark from 2019 with 11 sacks in 11 games this year.

But where does he stand among NFL sack leaders?

Currently, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the league leader with 14. Following Garrett is T.J. Watt, who sits at 12.5 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Third? Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots who has collected 11.5.

That’s all AFC talent. So what about the NFC? Who leads there?

Right now, it’s all tied up.

Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears has posted 11 sacks. But guess who shares the conference lead with him? Bosa of the ‘Niners.

And the odds look quite great for Bosa to add to his sack total this December.

Looking ahead: A Sunday road trip to Seattle and a Seahawks’ unit responsible for allowing 22 sacks of Russell Wilson. Then after that, a Cincinnati Bengals team that’s surrendered 30 sacks of quarterback Joe Burrow — the third most mark for a QB. Following Cincy, Bosa gets an Atlanta Falcons offense that’s seen Matt Ryan hit the grass for sacks 21 times.

But finally, after the Falcons, Bosa and the 49ers get Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans — who has been sacked a league-high 33 times.

Bosa is on pace for a 20-sack season. Combined with Joey, the Bosa brothers could hit 30 sacks or higher with six regular season games to go.