49ers Now Involved in ‘Hold Up’ With Nick Bosa: Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have every player expected to report to training camp on time — except for Nick Bosa according to one insider.

David Lombardi of The Athletic revealed on Tuesday, July 25, that the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and league’s sack leader is not expected to join the Niners for day one of training camp. The reason behind the hold up: Bosa’s pending contract extension.

“John Lynch says the 49ers do not expect Nick Bosa to be with the team to begin camp as SF continues working with Bosa’s agent, Brian Ayrault, to reach agreement on a long-term contract extension,” Lombardi posted.

Fans Sound Off on Alarm Involving Bosa

As anticipated, 49er fans began to voice their concern involving Bosa. One fan pointed out how he believed former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo would’ve gotten a deal done immediately before training camp.

“Eddie D would have got this done already. First Class all the way, what’s the hold up?!” the fan asked.

Another fan responded with this gif of a door knock:

Me outside Nick Bosa house begging him to come to camp pic.twitter.com/fXehzRFJpn — matthew (@matthewrdriguez) July 25, 2023

Lombardi then explained that this was likely going to happen eventually.

“Unsurprisingly, the 49ers don’t expect Nick Bosa to practice until an agreement is reached on this contract,” Lombardi shared.

However, general manager John Lynch addressed the situation calmly.

“We’re having really good communication with Brian Ayrault (Bosa’s agent). We’re working diligently to try to come to an agreement,” Lynch told reporters.

Lynch further explained what the challenges are in working with a new deal involving a player of Bosa’s caliber.

“I think the challenges — you’re talking about a real special player. You’re talking about one of the better players in the league. You could argue that could simplify things but I think at times it’s just finding that sweet spot. We’re committed to working towards that,” Lynch explained.

Lynch breaks down where Nick Bosa's contract extension negotiations currently stand pic.twitter.com/aqxP6ZSu0K — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 25, 2023

There has been constant chatter across league circles that Bosa will soon become the highest-paid defender in the league. That will mean he could surpass the $95 million deal Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed last year, which includes Donald getting more than $31 million annually as the highest paid NFL defender at the moment.

Will Bosa be Fined?

The next topic of discussion involving Bosa — will his disappearance from the 49ers hurt his wallet?

When a player doesn’t report on time to training camp, it usually results in a fine for that player that reaches $50,000 each day he’s not presence. That question got asked about Bosa. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed that part.

“He’s not getting fined $50,000 a day,” Shanahan said.

A big reason, Shanahan helped detail, is because he’s in the fifth-year option portion of his rookie contract, to which Shanahan stated: “So he’s not in that same situation.”

So Bosa won’t be coughing up $50,000 for not showing up to Santa Clara. Meanwhile, Lynch told reporters that he and the 49ers prefer to go with one more approach involving their dealings with Bosa.

“We’re going to keep things private,” Lynch said. “I always appreciated that as a player. I feel like there’s some sanctity to those things. You don’t want everything being aired out. And so we’ve agreed with Brian and Nick to keep our dealings private. So I think that’s the extent of what I’ll say, and when there’s updates, we’ll give them to you.”