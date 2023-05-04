Nick Bosa Sounds Off on 1st Round Defender Called ‘Pro Bowl Talent’

When former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans entered his first NFL Draft as a head coach, the newest Houston Texans leader immediately had the thought of finding his top pass rusher to build around — one who would be his Nick Bosa.

Ryans may have found just that in a prospect called a “Pro Bowl talent” by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein in No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. But how does Bosa feel about Anderson going to Ryans?

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Sounds Off on Anderson/Ryans

In an interview with Yahoo Sports on Thursday, May 4, Bosa sounded off on the highly-touted 6-foot-3, 253-pounder going into a 49ers-like attack that helped turn Bosa into one of the league’s most feared pass rushers.

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to try to emulate what we did in San Francisco because of the success we had, and with a young guy like that, you can mold him into a lot of things,” Bosa said. “It’ll be exciting.”

Bosa is also flattered by the fact he caught wind of this: The highest drafted 2023 defender likes watching Bosa in his spare time to discover ways to attack the quarterback.

“I heard he likes to watch tape on me so it’ll be fun to see him try some of my moves out,” Bosa said.

Though he adds: “I guess they’re not my moves, but moves I use. Yeah, I can’t claim them.”

Anderson was a three-year starter for a defense that annually pumps out NFL talent in Tuscaloosa. When the Texans traded up to grab the No. 3 slot from the Arizona Cardinals, the indication immediately identified that Anderson was heading to H-Town. As a defensive whiz, Ryans is looking to reignite the Texans defense by bringing a proposed 49ers attack. He’s already lured in Ex-49ers defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and safety Jimmie Ward to show an example of how this defense will work. But now, Anderson becomes the first building block and the “Bosa” of this Texans defense.

Bosa Reveals Ryans’ Biggest Strength Going Into Houston

Bosa won’t be around Ryans for the first time in his career. Ryans was one of the first hires made by Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and Bosa, who first arrived to the Bay Area as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has always been in the same facility with the former NFL linebacker.

Bosa, though, believes the Texans are in great hands with Ryans as he cites his leadership ability, trust in players and his willingness to allow his guys to play free as what makes him ideal for the head coaching job in Houston.

“I think that’s his biggest strength,” Bosa said. “When you have a former player who was a great player and then comes in and demands respect from a room and is so comfortable getting in front of a room and conveying a message that really hits home and motivates, that’s kind of a talent that you could build, but you either have it or you don’t.”

Bosa concluded with: “You kind of need to be a motivator and a guy people respect. The leadership ability is one thing I think the Texans are so lucky to have.”