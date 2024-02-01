Nick Bosa Takes Shot at Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa made no bones about emotions from the last time his team faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and he added in a little trash talking.

The two will meet again in the Big Game for the first time since 2020 on February 11 in Las Vegas. Bosa wants to harness those memories next week, and he started off with a shot at the Chiefs’ offensive tackles.

“They hold a lot,” Bosa told reporters on Thursday.

Kansas City’s offensive line ranked 18th in Pro Football Focus’ final offensive line rankings for 2023. The Chiefs have the top pass-blocking guard in the league with Joe Thuney, who had an 83.4 grade with PFF.

Nick Bosa kept it simple 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ONRRhlvaOK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2024

That said, Bosa will look to get around the Chiefs’ blockers and disrupt quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the 49ers sacked Mahomes four times in 2020, the Chiefs pulled off a big fourth-quarter run with 21 unanswered points to win 31-20.

“It’s definitely going to bring some emotion that I’m trying to hold back until we get close. We still have a lot of time so I don’t want to burn out but it’s going to be an intense day,” Bosa said.

Despite the loss four years ago, Bosa wants to see the 49ers defense do the same things that worked in that Super Bowl. Kansas City only had 10 points through three quarters amid two punts and two interceptions.

“I start sweating a little bit but it’s fun to watch. Our defense is a Super Bowl defense right there. We’ve gotta take a page out of that if we want to go win it,” Bosa said.

San Francisco had one of the top defenses in the league this season, and the 49ers kept it up when it counted most in the playoffs. The 49ers shut out the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of a 24-21 comeback win for the Divisional Round. Then, the Niners did more of the same to hold the Detroit Lions off the board until the final minute of the second half to rally for a 34-31 victory.

Nick Bosa: ‘I Don’t Deal With That. My Mother Does’

One of the nitty-gritty realities for NFL players in the Super Bowl includes taking care of game tickets for their family members, friends, and loved ones. For Bosa, he just delegates.

“Yeah, I don’t deal with that. My mother does,” Bosa said.

Players get 15 tickets according to NJ.com, but players have to buy additional tickets themselves.

Kyle Shanahan: ‘It’s About One Thing’

Bosa has a critical role before the Super Bowl as one of the few 49ers players who have been there before. The Chiefs notably return for a second-straight Super Bowl appearance with a team that’s loaded with Big Game experience.

“I think all of those guys for the most part were young guys, and it was their first one,” Shanahan told reporters on Thursday. “Always, I think when you go your first time, you experience a lot of stuff, but I think when you go your second time, you know all of that stuff you experienced. It’s about one thing — it’s about what happens in those three hours.”