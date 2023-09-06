‘Ecstatic’ 49ers React to Nick Bosa’s Record-Breaking $170 Million Contract

Now, that wasn’t so hard, was it?

Having trudged through an entire summer—right through training camp, into the preseason games and now, on the brink of Week 1’s opener in Pittsburgh—with star edge rusher Nick Bosa locked in a holdout as he sought to be the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, the 49ers finally followed through and acquiesced to Bosa’s request.

He’s now the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. Oh, scratch that – in NFL history. The 49ers, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, have agreed to pay Bosa a five-year contract extension worth $170 million, with $122.5 million guaranteed.