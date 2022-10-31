49ers All-Pro Claims Rams ‘Gave up Early’ in Week 8 Romp

Nick Bosa left SoFi Stadium surprised.

Not because the San Francisco 49ers faced an early deficit, or because they ended up walloping their rivals from Southern California 31-14 on Sunday, October 30. But it’s because he was expecting more of a fight inside the “Rams House”…and claimed he never saw any fight in the end out of the Rams.

“I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early, I think when there was six or seven minutes left, and they ran the ball on third down,” Bosa told reporters after the game. “I was hoping for some more pass rushes there. But I guess they didn’t have confidence in coming back.”

“I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early. Maybe 6-7 minutes left & they ran the ball on 3rd down, I was hoping for some more pass rushes but I guess they didn’t have confidence in coming back.” Nick Bosa intimates the Rams tapped out 👀 pic.twitter.com/uBp455xNYn — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 31, 2022

Bosa is claiming the Rams submitted. And the moment after Bosa dropped Matthew Stafford for a sack, that was when he felt he saw the other side throwing in the towel.

“Our offense was rolling, got us a 10-point lead,” Bosa said. “Usually with them, like last year when they came back, they’re going after us. But after, I think, the sack, it was pretty much over.”

Bosa Took on New Starter in Romp

In the October 3 home win over the Rams, Bosa faced an injury riddled offensive line unit that got down to their third center option. Bosa got his sack on a play where he looped inside after Arik Armstead cleared some space for him to wreck havoc.

In that 24-9 victory, Bosa got credited for 14 pressures — more than what two NFC West foes had that week.

This time for the Week 8 contest, the Rams reshuffled their offensive line one again but brought back original center starter Brian Allen. They then moved their most steadiest offensive line performer this season Alaric Jackson to the blind side.

Was there a drop off in pressures from Bosa?

Bosa may have had fewer pressures this time in crossing most of his paths with Jackson and Rams captain Rob Havenstein, but his nine pressures tied for the team lead with fellow defensive end Samson Ebukam. And Bosa knifed through the Rams’ blindside protector with ease on his only sack of the game:

Nick Bosa sells his rush outside, then redirects inside. Bosa swipes the blocker’s hands & finishes with the swim, pinning the OL’s resetting hand behind him. Ends up with the sack! #passrush #49ers pic.twitter.com/OwlxLDuoWD — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 31, 2022

The stunt move Bosa pulled was near similar to the sack he delivered in the first victory over the Rams, as Bosa pivoted inside. But what also made the play happen in Bosa takes advantage of Stafford not getting any running back help on the pass rush from this clip:

Per @PFF, Nick Bosa led all Niners on defense with an 82.4 grade. He generated 3 pressures and a sack — his 8th of the season. #49ers pic.twitter.com/hiA9QDoJxr — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 31, 2022

Bosa has now snatched 4.5 sacks against the Rams in their last four regular season games according to Pro Football Reference.

Fellow 49ers Star Ridiculed Rams All-Pro Afterwards

Bosa joined fellow All-Pro George Kittle in their blasting of the Rams after the 17-point win.

But there was one more 49er who hopped in on the ridiculing of their rival: Robbie Gould.

Gould has developed a rare feud with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which escalated here:

Robbie Gould mixing it up with Jalen Ramsey 😂 🎥 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/lX6wEZGvus — KNBR (@KNBR) October 30, 2022

Afterwards, Gould was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan what was said between the two All-Pros. The kicker gave this answer:

“It’s just a rivalry game,” Gould said. “I think everyone understands the significance of it. I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas, probably. That’s probably the easiest thing to say in those situations, but we won and move on to the next.”