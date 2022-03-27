New Mock Stunner: 49ers Take ‘Excellent Pass Rusher’ Who’s on the Rise

One month from now, the San Francisco 49ers will begin building their 2022 rookie class.

By now, the following needs for the 49ers include cornerback, offensive guard and other trench help. But here’s two stunners from nfl.com draft expert Chad Rueter in his latest mock draft released on Friday, March 25:

The 49ers get help for Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and newly re-added Kerry Hyder at edge rusher.

The next surprise? Their projected selection is someone who one month ago, wasn’t thought of as a mid-second rounder.

But now, this defender who earned top defensive honors in his conference and has been lauded as an “excellent pass rusher” by his school is the latest prospect to look appealing in a 49ers uniform when they have their first pick No. 61 overall.

Top Mountain West Conference Defender is Latest Mock Projection Stunner

Cameron Thomas, the reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year out of San Diego State, is the newest mock draft selection at 61st overall.

His university called him an “excellent pass rusher” and “versatile defender” who once began his defensive trench career inside.

Sounds like a Kris Kocurek kind of guy, as the popular defensive line coach for the 49ers has produced versatile line of scrimmage attackers in Armstead, Hyder, Jordan Willis and recently Arden Key.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pounder left the Aztecs in great standing: Producing a collegiate career-best 11.5 sacks, forcing one fumble and tallying 71 tackles as SDSU finished as the conference’s runner-up to Utah State.

But the weeks of September 25 to November 26 will likely grab the eyes: Thomas went on his sack rampage in nine straight games — either producing 0.5 to one sack or snatching highly-touted quarterback prospect Carson Strong of Nevada for three sacks in the 23-21 victory over the Wolf Pack on November 13. Thomas revved his motor up for the intriguing quarterback prospect who once drew comparisons to 2021 second round pick Zach Wilson.

The motor on #SDSU DL Cameron Thomas runs hot! Loops all the way around, tracks down Carson Strong for the strip sack. No questions about his down to down effort. pic.twitter.com/vbKRFnjXV9 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 21, 2021

Thomas Brings Added Length & Flexibility, Scouts Say

There are scouts who are high on Thomas.

Ryan Roberts of Sports Illustrated, who is also a draft analyst for RiseNDraft.com, noticed how Thomas shows “extreme flexibility” rushing from the interior:

Extremely intrigued by @SDSU DL Cameron Thomas (@CameronThomas44). Long and athletic, played up and down the LOS. Some extreme flexibility rushing from the interior. pic.twitter.com/hqqYvm7JCz — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) August 28, 2021

The Aztecs have plugged Thomas between the five technique (which is a defender lining up outside of the tackle’s shoulder) and the zero technique (which is directly over the center).

Cameron Thomas with a sack. SDSU changes the fronts up. He plays anywhere from 0 to 5t. Lined up over a guard here. Has to fight for this. Love the scoop and dump on the QB. pic.twitter.com/oYBcFi7cEF — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 25, 2022

#SDSU DL Cameron Thomas was another 2 TFL game, along with 0.5 sack. Continues to be a force on the Aztecs defensive line, making plays in the interior and off the edge. pic.twitter.com/j7L3Z5GDYZ — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 12, 2021

Bleacher Report has called him a “smooth mover” with “good hand usage” and knows how to attack the gaps in their scouting report of Thomas. They project Thomas as a “stock-standard 4-3 defensive end.”

Meanwhile, Lance Zierlein of nfl.com wrote a fairly different take in his evaluation — citing how Thomas “rarely faced NFL competition” as his first weakness and is “unable to create panic through speed.” However, he also lauded Thomas for his versatility that’s accompanied by his motor and hand techniques.

“A bigger, brawnier version of Thomas would allow teams to align him as an every-down 3-4 end, where his motor and hand work could mismatch guards,” was one excerpt Zierlein wrote. “Regardless of alignment, he has enough in the toolbox to project as a rotational lineman with starting upside.”

Thomas is the latest possible edge rush option at No. 61 — adding him to a list that has Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Houston’s Logan Hall and Purdue’s George Karlaftis as potential options should the ‘Niners pivot to edge help. But the fact Thomas wasn’t considered a beginning option for the 49ers, let alone a second round projection, makes this a surprise.