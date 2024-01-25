49ers QB Brock Purdy Reveals Reason Behind Heated Argument with WR

The San Francisco 49ers are focused on the Detroit Lions, but quarterback Brock Purdy did pull back the curtain on a heated moment last weekend. During the Niners’ 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, the second-year QB was seen having a heated argument with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

During a January 25 press conference, Purdy was asked about the moment from the fourth quarter. After an incompletion, the 49ers QB yelled at McCloud, asking, “What are you doing?”

“The [Packers] corner actually slipped that was guarding him,” Purdy said. “So he was trying to be smart and throw up his hand and run to space, which I get. In the moment, I was like, ‘Man, you just got to be where you got to be, where I’m expecting you to be…’ It’s just communication. We’re competitors. In the heat of battle, things like that happen. We needed that in that moment in the game, that third down. So I had a little frustration come out and stuff, but it’s nothing but love.”

Fortunately for McCloud and Purdy, that moment didn’t come back to haunt them. San Francisco held onto the win and are now preparing for their third consecutive NFC Championship appearance.

Purdy Avoids Big Mistakes in Packers Win

While it was hardly Purdy’s best game in red and gold, he was able to avoid errors and do enough. Despite misses like the one with McCloud, Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown with no INTs. He also added 14 yards on the ground.

There were moments of concern, especially when the Packers took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. San Francisco’s offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders, but Purdy was clinical when it mattered late.

Down 21-17, Purdy completed 6 of 7 passes on the final drive for 47 yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey was the man to score the go-ahead touchdown, but Purdy made the right decision pretty much every play during that final drive.

Purdy does have limitations, but the 49ers are riding with him into the NFC Championship thanks to his ability to make the right decisions and throws consistently.

49ers WRs Back Up Purdy

After the win over the Packers, there was plenty of conversation over Purdy. Some were quick to criticize his performance due to his misses and lack of big play. But for San Francisco WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, there’s nothing to criticize.

“Never seen so much hate for a QB that lead the league in almost every category y’all folks be buggin frfr,” Samuel posted on Instagram, as Heavy’s Matthew Davis covered. “That [tape] don’t tell no lies.”

Aiyuk also took to Instagram to mention “the tape,” calling out detractors on January 23.

“Y’all need to stop the DS’n and turn on the tape! That’s everybody,” Aiyuk wrote in an Instagram story. “Everybody.”

Purdy finished the season as a Pro Bowler, but did not make the first or second-team All-Pro squad. That being said, Purdy has been named one of five finalists for NFL MVP alongside McCaffrey.