49ers Pass-Rushing Star Predicted to Bolt for Vikings

Well, this would be a bummer for the San Francisco 49ers. We are only two months removed from when the 49ers first acquired defensive end Chase Young, and even when he came aboard, it was well-known that he could be a short-term rental. Young is a free agent next offseason, after all. But he is already being predicted to land elsewhere. In fact, this morning, Bleacher Report projected Young landing with the Vikings.

Now, it should be pointed out that much remains to be seen with Young heading into next year. As a former No. 2 pick of the Commanders out of Ohio State, Chase Young still has a lot of fans in front offices around the NFL. And, should he play well during a 49ers playoff run, Young will be an even hotter commodity in free agency.

The 49ers will need to be very careful with their money in NFL free agency, but there is a chance Young will be a player the 49ers angle to keep. Spotrac projects Young as having a market value of $13.6 million per year, and is putting him at a two-year, $27 million contract in the offseason. That’s expensive for a 49ers team that needs to be concerned about a number of payouts, including a potential new deal for star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

49ers Could Lose Chase Young to Vikings

Knowing all that, the folks a B/R are projecting a bit of pass-rusher roulette, with Young landing in Minnesota as the Vikes move on from their own pass-rushing stalwarts. Here’s what B/R wrote:

“Minnesota might lose two edge-rushers this offseason as Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum are about to hit the open market. While the direction of the franchise isn’t clear, considering it has several other key impending free agents—like quarterback Kirk Cousins—the Vikings might opt to get younger in the spring.

“In a way, Chase Young could provide the best of both worlds as he’ll be 25 years old in April and is a good player who can help the team win right away. The 2019 No. 2 overall pick has had a strong bounce-back campaign in 2023, racking up 7.5 sacks in Washington and San Francisco through Week 17.”

Short-Term NFL Deal the Key?

It is possible, though, that the 49ers can keep Chase Young in free agency this winter—if he is willing to take on a short-term deal that does not get the 49ers too deeply involved in a commitment. Pro Football Focus projects Young signing a one-year, $15 million contract for next season, which might be palatable for San Francisco.

Certainly, Young wants to stay with the 49ers. He was a college teammate of 49ers star Nick Bosa at Ohio State, and both he and Bosa have been excited by the reunion.

Bosa last month delivered a message he wants Young to keep in mind: Bring the energy.

“Just having him out there is really good energy,” Bosa told reporters, per 49ers Web Zone. “He’s excited to go out there and play. He wants to get those important reps in the game. And we’re talking before plays, kind of talking about what we’re going to do, and when he causes pressure [or] I cause pressure, it seems like the other guy ends up cleaning it up.”