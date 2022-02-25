‘Massive Swing’ Could Land 3-Time Pro Bowler to the 49ers

By now, fans of the San Francisco 49ers have seen all the 2022 mock drafts that list who could provide additional defensive help if drafted by the team.

There’s the lineup of cornerbacks who can add physical force and ball-hawking skills if taken. Then there’s the possibility of trench help to take pressure off of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and company.

The, there’s also the free agents, including the ones on the 49ers, who could continue the spark they helped ignited in the trenches during their NFC title game run.

But on Wednesday, February 23, NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Josh Schrock mentioned one “massive swing” that the 49ers can consider to bolster the defense even further.

Long story short: This 2022 free agent is a three-time Pro Bowler, plus was once taken first overall.

The ‘Intriguing’ Defender who Could Interest the 49ers in Free Agency

Schrock mentioned five names in his article targeting key free agents the 49ers could pursue.

Schrock’s pick on who can team with Bosa and company? Former 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Here’s why Schrock believes the Bay Area could be a strong and suitable destination for the Cleveland Browns edge rusher who once went to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018:

“This would, admittedly, be a massive swing the 49ers probably won’t take. But Clowney was fantastic last season in Cleveland opposite Myles Garrett. Clowney logged nine sacks and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games and was a half-sack shy of tying his career-high. Clowney also finished fourth in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric. Clowney likes to take his time in free agency. If he doesn’t return to Cleveland, the 49ers could pair Clowney with Nick Bosa and take their pass rush to the next level.”

The football version of the “gold rush” would be on another level all right.

Face it: Clowney and Bosa together — plus Armstead, Charles Omenihu, a healthier Javon Kinlaw and perhaps the return of Arden Key and D.J. Jones in free agency — becomes an offensive line coach’s nightmare and could give offensive coordinators insomnia for thinking about the 49ers’ front line. And in looking closely at the 29-year-old Clowney, he can still bring some value and intimidation when called upon.

How Clowney Could fit if Brought in

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney has 41 career sacks per Pro Football Reference, but delivered his first nine sack season since his last Pro Bowl season of 2018 (also the third time in his career he hit that sack mark).

But if you look closely at Clowney’s eight-season career, he’s always been at his best when he’s played with an elite rusher opposite of him.

When he entered the league out of South Carolina, he suited up alongside J.J. Watt for five seasons…during a time Watt was in his prime. Despite two season-ending injuries in between his time as Clowney’s teammate, Watt still delivered three double-digit sack seasons of 20.5 (2014), 17.5 (2015) and 16 (2018) with Clowney at the other end. During his three Pro Bowl seasons, Clowney hit between 6 to 9.5 sacks.

Then last season with the Browns, Garrett energized the rush with 16 sacks while Clowney finished second to the fellow former No. 1 overall pick (2017). Here’s an example of the pocket collapsing collaboration he and Garrett brought to Cleveland:

Clowney was only on a one-year deal for $8 million with the Browns. Per Spotrac, he had a base salary of $2.5 million that also included a $3.6 million cap hit.

Unfortunately, this move won’t happen if the ‘Niners decide to keep Key, Jones and one other end free agent like Kentavius Street and Jordan Willis. Certain deals would also likely have to get restructured if Clowney finds a way to S.F.

But to reiterate: Clowney has always been a pass-rushing threat with another elite sack master at the other defensive end spot. The opportunity to play with Bosa and the rest of this trench unit could be his best chance at another nine sack season if the Browns aren’t the team for him. It’s a “massive swing” indeed, but a grand slam type move if the 49ers take the chance.