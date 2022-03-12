Insider Says 3x Pro Bowler Fits the 49ers With Their ‘Limited Budget’

Budget wise, things are looking limited at the moment for the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, things could change depending upon a certain trade that occurs (spoiler alert: Jimmy Garoppolo). But currently, here’s what it looks like money wise via The Athletic’s David Lombardi on Saturday, March 12:

“As is stands right now, the 49ers will have to clear about $9-10 million of 2022 salary-cap space by the start of the new league year on Wednesday. At that time, only the top-51 contracts will count against the cap, as is offseason procedure,” Lombardi said.

The 49ers are also yet to be in the restructuring stage of certain contracts.

Which is OK. The 49ers don't need to be under the cap until Wednesday. They can have restructures drafted right now and not pull the trigger until the last minute. This gives them flexibility/option power with the Garoppolo domino still on the table https://t.co/OieEy2prUi — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 12, 2022

So this means there won’t be any splashy free agents coming to the Bay Area, right? Or to paraphrase, no big name free agent — a la Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson, etc. — would consider the 49ers with that kind of budget, correct?

While a marquee free agent name like the aforementioned two are considered longshots to make it to S.F. given the current state of the 49ers’ bank account, one insider believes that the 49ers still have enough of a working budget to still attract some key names — especially those who may be in “championship or bust” or mode and will come with past Pro Bowl appearances in tow.

And in the case of Matt Barrows, Lombardi’s colleague at The Athletic, there’s one notable name that bears watching for the 49ers defense.

Free Agent is Past Pro Bowler

The name Barrows mentioned in his Friday column: Melvin Ingram.

Yes, the 32-year-old who spent 2015 to 2019 snatching between 7 to 10.5 sacks each season with the Los Angeles Chargers — leading into three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2017 to ’19.

With Barrows writing things from the prospective of a “frugal GM,” he addressed how the 49ers can address each positional needs this offseason including the defensive line.

“The team’s biggest need appears to be a pass-rushing edge player who can line up opposite (Nick) Bosa,” Barrows wrote.

Then, Barrows dove into a list of names who could help…including the former Chargers’ top sack artist who spent his 2021 season playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“The 49ers could turn to the draft for such a player, and the second or third rounds are expected to have several options. If they added a free agent pass rusher, the Lions’ Charles Harris, the Chargers’ Uchenna Nwosu (Ex-Teammate of Ingram), the Chiefs’ Melvin Ingram, the Falcons’ Dante Fowler and the Bills’ Jerry Hughes would be fits (in descending order of costs).”

We’ve zeroed in on Ingram, though, because out of the list of names, he’s the most decorated edge rusher.

How Would Ingram Fit the 49ers?

Budgetary wise, the aging Ingram shouldn’t come at a high cost for S.F.

Ingram originally signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for up to $4 million, but featured four void years on the contract for salary cap reasons. By joining the Chiefs, that monetary figure dropped to $597,222 per Spotrac.

When he was a Chief, he was able to deliver these type of momentum-shifting plays:

Melvin Ingram forces the fumble on Melvin Gordon 😱 @brgridiron Chiefs returns it 86 yards (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XVc2phm0q3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

Chiefs Trade Acquisition For DE Melvin Ingram Has Been A STEAL #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zVFhXuVJ4Y — Chiefs Network (@NetworkChiefs) December 11, 2021

He also flipped a switch the moment he arrived to K.C.: Going from just one sack with Pittsburgh to collecting two apiece on Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals during the playoffs.

While Ingram is up in his years, being surrounded by defenders like Bosa, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and a deep rotation on the defensive line could spark new energy for him — and come to the 49ers even with a limited budget.