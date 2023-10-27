Proposed 49ers Trade Lands 3-Time Pro Bowl RB to Pair With CMC

In the litany of 49ers trade rumors and proposals leading into the NFL deadline, this one has to be the most fascinating: Derrick Henry of the Titans.

Yes, that Derrick Henry.

While we know the 49ers are poised to do something big, if they so choose, this one might even go beyond big. Huge, even.

But ESPN insider Bill Barnwell is imagining a world in which the 49ers, one year after making a megadeal to add Christian McCaffrey to the roster, also turn around and make a trade for Derrick Henry.

Here’s what Barnwell said this week on the Bill Barnwell Show when talking about the running back trade market:

“You should be spoiled for choice. Go and get Derrick Henry and put him behind a decent offensive line. And, one, he is going to bolster your running game, even if you’ve already got a good running game. Like, I think you could even suggest (the 49ers), like in a crazy world to go get him. Two, man, you get a lead in the playoffs with Derrick Henry on your team and the other defense is just in trouble.

“The only reason there might not be a bidding war (for Henry) is that there might be so many backs available next week.”

Derrick Henry Trade Gives 49ers an All-Time Duo

Now, there have been some impressive running back duos in the history of the NFL, but there has never been a pair quite on the level of Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry. Barnwell points out it would be a “crazy world” in which the 49ers made such a deal, but he also makes the point that Henry could be an invaluable weapon in the postseason, that he is the kind of bruising runner who can help a team with a lead drain away the clock.

CMC is capable of power running, too, though he thrives when getting to the edge and taking the ball off short passes.

The Titans are struggling at 2-4 and looking ahead to a total rebuild that needs to start sooner rather than later.

Derrick Henry Is Aging

It is also fair to question how far along in his career decline Henry is at this point, at age 29. Henry is averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season, which is among the lowest outputs of his career. Still, he has shown signs of still possessing the ability to be a burly and bruising back in his last game, which was against the Ravens.

In that one, Henry ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, a nifty 8.1 yards per carry. He posted an impressive 63-yard run.

Derrick Henry rumbles for 63 yards 🚂 pic.twitter.com/EJdlnqfspV — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) October 15, 2023

The 49ers have ample offensive weapons, including George Kittle at tight end, alongside receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. There are certainly other areas to address, too, as the trade deadline nears—offensive line, perhaps, or the secondary.

But the 49ers have the most available cap space in the NFL, and could give themselves a fascinating playoff attack with a two-headed running back monster of Henry and McCaffrey. That would truly be a crazy world.