49ers Proposed Trade Adds $35 Million ‘Familiar’ Face at NFL Deadline

Two weeks ago, it seemed that whatever shopping the 49ers would do at the NFL trade deadline would be a matter of collecting luxury items. But back-to-back losses against relatively easy foes—the Browns and the Vikings—have changed the calculus a bit.

Now, perhaps, the 49ers should approach the trade deadline with a bit more urgency.

After allowing Kirk Cousins of the Vikings to hurl for 378 yards, on 35-for-45 passing, perhaps it is time to address one of the few 49ers units that is not packed with elite players: the defensive backfield. That is the spirit of a proposed NFL deadline trade suggested by CBS Sports, one that has the 49ers adding a player familiar to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks: Carolina defensive back Donte Jackson, who played for Wilks while he was coach the Panthers.

In six seasons in Carolina, Jackson has started 65 of the 69 games in which he has appeared and has been on the field for the bulk of the team’s defensive plays. He has played 84% of Carolina’s snaps this year, missing one game (Week 5) because of a minor shoulder injury.

49ers NFL Trade Deadline Priority Shift?

In proposing a trade for Jackson, writer Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted:

“The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 heading into Week 8 and will most likely be one of the main sellers at the deadline, so cornerback Donte Jackson could be a realistic option. The 27-year-old played under (Wilks) for the last two seasons, so there will be familiarity with his overall defensive system. Over that stretch under Wilks, Jackson posted four interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 21 regular-season games.

“Jackson is also under team control through the 2024 season, but there is a potential out of his contract with palatable salary cap implications.”

Well, yes and no on the contract aspect. Jackson signed a three-year, $35.2 million contract extension last year, which does have an out after this year. But the deal has been restructured.

The Panthers have been frequently mentioned as the focus of trade talk ahead of the NFL deadline, and it would make sense for the 49ers to try to find a match on their roster. Pass rusher Brian Burns would be a major target for the 49ers to try to land, but a player like Jackson or safety Jeremy Chinn would come at a lower outgoing hit.

49ers Cope With Ebbs & Flows of the NFL

One thing that is clear: GM John Lynch figures to have a busier few days heading up to the NFL trade deadline than most around the 49ers expected. The team cleared out cap space—the most in the league—so that it could add to the roster on the way to what it hopes is a Super Bowl season here in 2023.

While there are other holes and injury concerns, the defensive backfield might be the spot that winds up getting the team’s trade attention.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, for one, is not sounding any alarm bells, not about the defensive backs or about any other position. As he sees it, the 49ers’ performance of the past two weeks is just part of the ebbs and flows of a season.

“I just think that’s the reality of what’s happened this year,” Shanahan said when asked about starting 5-0 before cooling off. “These last two years we’ve had our backs against the wall in this time and I feel like that’s really hardened us and we’ve responded the right way and ended the year fairly good to where we finished up. This year, we really didn’t want to be in that situation this year. I thought we succeeded in that. We came out, made sure we didn’t get in that situation and we started 5-0.

“Then I think these last two weeks, like I said earlier, that’s the reality of the NFL, kind of has hit us that because this isn’t just you go out there and beat everyone by two scores like those first five games went. You’re not always going to play perfect.”