49ers Kyle Shanahan on Garoppolo: ‘The More Mad He Gets, the Better He Gets’

The San Francisco 49ers are drafting a new quarterback next month, which means Jimmy Garoppolo‘s starting days are almost over.

The Niners traded up to No. 3, sending the Dolphins their No. 12 pick in 2021, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch believe Garoppolo handled the big news well, Shanahan knows he’s ought to be “pissed off” about it.

“I’m sure Jimmy was a little pissed off from it, just like I’d be, too,” Shanahan told reporters, via The Mercury News. “But me knowing Jimmy, he’ll be fired up and come in and work his butt off. The more mad Jimmy gets, usually the better he gets. So if he gets madder and stays healthy, this is going to be a good thing for Jimmy, too, which could be a great problem for the 49ers.

“I hope Jimmy’s alright with it and I expect him to be.”

The Niners Plan to Lead With Garoppolo in 2021

Shanahan confirmed the 49ers want Garoppolo to lead the team in 2021, though by the looks of it, he’ll still have some competition to keep him on his toes.

“We’ve got a guy in here we know we can win with — a guy that our players love, that we love,” Shanahan said. “We’re excited to have him this year, and we’re excited to have a hell of a quarterback right behind him, learning for when the time’s his.”

Whoever they turn to at No. 3 overall will likely sit being Garoppolo for the season to learn and develop from him, similar to what the Kansas City did with Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s a good example, the most obvious example of having a really good quarterback, drafting a young guy, having success, and moving on the next year,” he said.

Who Will San Francisco Select at no. 3 Overall?

Next month, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 over to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson is expected to land with New York Jets. This leaves the 49ers likely having to choose between Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Shanahan confirmed during Monday’s conference call that it’s complicated to evaluate Lance, who missed last season due to COVID-19 and a report from NBC Sports’ Peter King announced that the 49ers chose to attend Mac Jones’ second Pro Day in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday over Fields’ in Ohio.

This will be the third time the 49ers have watched Jones in action. The first time, they sent scouts to watch him in action during the 2020 season and then attended his first Pro Day a few days ago.