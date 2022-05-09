Ex-49ers All-Pro in Talks To Become ‘Key’ Part of Amazon’s NFL TV Team: Report

Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers fans may be seeing a familiar face when watching certain NFL games in the 2022 season.

NFL media insider Ian Rapoport made waves on Monday when he reported that Richard Sherman is in “deep talks” to join Amazon’s video coverage of their NFL games this year. Rapoport Tweeted the news on May 9.

“Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season,” Rapoport wrote. “He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future.”

Sherman is best known for his time in the NFC West, but played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He became a free agent this offseason, but obviously has yet to sign with a team.

Sherman wouldn’t be the first name to join broadcast coverage while remaining an active player, with former Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III currently working for ESPN on a deal that allows him to return to the field if the opportunity arises.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

More Context on Sherman and Amazon’s Talks

After his initial report on Twitter, Rapoport went on NFL Now for a more in-depth explanation of Sherman’s situation.

“Not a huge surprise that Richard Sherman is headed to the broadcast booth,” Rapoport said. “I think we’ve all known this was coming [since] probably the early part of his career, he’s going to be excellent. The deal is not done yet, but it sounds like it probably should be.”

From NFL Now: Richard Sherman is likely headed to the media world, as a deal with Amazon looms. pic.twitter.com/4PTE59XjOF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

Sherman has always been known for his personality and communication skills, and the former Stanford star actually earned his degree in communications while in Palo Alto, California.

As for Amazon, the shipping and streaming giant secured exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football games for the next decade back in March. Amazon is paying $1 billion a year for the rights, according to CNBC.

Sherman will likely be working with two of the most recognizable names in modern football broadcasting: former NBC Sunday Night Football play-by-play commentator Al Michaels and former ESPN college football color commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

Sherman’s Legendary NFL Career

Rapoport states that the door is open for an NFL return, but if Sherman’s career ended with the 2021 season, he still boasts a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Sherman secured three first-team All-Pro selections from 2012 to 2014 with the Seahawks and made the Pro Bowl from 2012 to 2017. According to PFR, Sherman racked up 32 interceptions over seven seasons in Seattle, and was a key member of the “Legion of Boom” and the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

He departed the Seahawks organization with questions of if he was past his prime, only to earn a second-team All-Pro honor in 2019 in his sophomore season with the 49ers.

As San Francisco’s No. 1 corner, Sherman helped lead a tremendous defense to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. Injury cut Sherman’s final season with the 49ers short, but the former Stanford Cardinal again reached elite heights while wearing the red and gold.