Ex-49ers’ Richard Sherman Hints at Where He Wants to Sign

Richard Sherman still hasn’t found a new home, but he has finally broken his silence on who he wants to play for next season––a winning team.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman told Bloomberg on Friday. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Well, likely leaves a reunion with Robert Saleh at the New York Jets off of the table, sorry Green Gang.

So, where will Sherman end up?

The 49ers Are Still in the Cards

Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft during an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Sherman listed a few teams he had been in contact with, including the San Francisco 49ers.

“You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape. It’s like, ah, father time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy. It doesn’t matter what accolades you have, what you put on tape, the numbers. It’s just age sometimes. So, I just got to continue to stay in shape, continue to stay ready. Obviously, a return to San Francisco isn’t out of the cards. I’ve had conversations with Seattle. I’ve had conversations with the Saints, the Raiders. We just got to wait to see how things play out I’m being patient and doing everything I can.”

Sherman was injured for most of the 2020 season, in fact, he missed 11 games total with a calf injury. He’s not going to be the superstar corner he was in his younger days nor bounce back from injuries like he used to. In 2019 however, he was the Niners’ top corner and played a big role in the team’s trip to the Super Bowl. Because of his spiral and waiting for the “right” team, he’s going to be affordable and whoever signs him will be taking a chance on his health.

Out of the teams listed above that Sherman has been in contact with, the San Francisco 49ers are his best shot at competing for a championship next season.

ESPN Predicts Sherman Returns to the Bay Area

ESPN predicted post-June 1 top landing spots for Sherman and the 49ers were amongst the list.

Prediction: signs one-year, $4 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers The future Hall of Famer could make sense for a number of teams, which is why he has been linked to the Jets, Saints and even the Seahawks this offseason. Sherman is 33 and missed 11 games in 2020 with a calf injury, but he was an effective cornerback during his time with the 49ers. He’s not going to be the All-Pro corner from the peak Seattle days, but Sherman is still a very viable NFL starter at this point of his career. Sherman’s understanding of the game and insight into preparation may also be valuable to teams as they develop younger corners on the roster.

The good news is that the 49ers have the funds to re-sign Sherman. What it’s going to come down to is if the Niners really need him. We should expect a bigger role from Emmanuel Mosely this season and as long as Jason Verrett can stay healthy and Ambry Thomas transitions well into the NFL, the 49ers are set. However, adding Sherman for a limited role would give the Niners cornerback group a solid foundation.

