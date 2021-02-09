49ers’ Richard Sherman Reveals Retirement Timeline

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is set to hit the open market once the new season rolls around in March. Unfortunately for Niners fans, he likely won’t be returning to the Bay Area and wherever he ends up could be his last NFL home.

Sherman, 33, told Stephen A. Smith of ESPN that he plans to play just two more seasons.

“I only want to play two more [seasons],” Sherman said. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

It Would Take A “Miracle” to Stay in the Bay Area

Come March 17th, when the new league year opens up, Sherman will be free to sign where he pleases.

Sherman joined the Niners following the 2017 season in Seattle, where he was coming off a ruptured right Achilles. The NFL vet acted as his own agent and got the Niners to agree to a three-year, $27.15 million deal with incentives.

In 2019, Sherman didn’t disappoint and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod, and landed on the second-team All-Pro squad. However, things were different this season for Sherman, who played just five games after suffering a calf injury.

Sherman is well aware it would take a “miracle” to return to the Bay Area after a disappointing season and the limited cap room.

“There are a ton of guys that need to be paid and are coming up,” Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco back in December. “Fred Warner is coming up. There are, like, 40 free agents who need to be re-signed. At the end of the day, they have to do what’s best for the majority, for the team. And I got to understand that. And so the numbers are adding up to that I won’t be here, unless something miraculous happens, which would be really cool.”

Sherman Discusses Joining the Raiders

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden joined The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, where Richard Sherman co-hosts, casually told Sherman the Raiders had an interest in him.

“Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary,” Gruden during the podcast. “Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off-air.”

Sherman said he would be interested in talking with Gruden but then stood up for him after several reports said Gruden went against the league’s rules and was tempering. Of course, Stephen A. questioned Sherman’s interest in joining the Radiers.

“At this point, you’re trying to get employed,” Sherman responded. “I think there are teams out there that have everything I’m looking for. Obviously, Gus Bradley being there makes a huge difference. The scheme that I played in my whole career, that I know like the back of my hand, makes a difference.

“They have a great running back. Their offense scores points. They have talent on the defense, especially in the secondary. They have a few rushers that can get to the quarterback, and I think that they’re a few pieces away from where they want to be defensively. And if I was a piece of that, and I came in, I think we’d make a difference.”

We’ll have to wait another month to see what Sherman decides to do, but hey, miracles do happen!

