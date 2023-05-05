49ers Ripped by Eagles Legend Following Deebo Samuel’s Comments

Deebo Samuel‘s words in Complex on Friday, May 5 not only grabbed the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles, but got one Eagles franchise legend to unleash his strong response directed toward the All-Pro wide receiver and the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner took to social media to rip Samuel and the 49ers over the wideout’s hot take on the NFC title game. In the interview with Zion Olojede of Complex, Samuel claims the outcome of the Eagles’ 31-7 romp of the Niners would’ve been different had Brock Purdy not get injured. Joyner, however, put Samuel and the 49ers on blast.

“Man 49ers ain’t winning S#$@ anytime soon! It’s May, and they still can’t move on! The Eagles made you a 10-man offense by tapping dat @$$, part of the game!” Joyner said on Twitter. “The sooner you can accept that truth, the sooner you can move on! Oh, btw your #1 defense got worked! #NoExcuses”

Joyner played in three Pro Bowls, two with the Eagles. He played eight of his 13 seasons in Philly. Joyner’s Eagles teams struggled against the 49ers — going 1-3 overall against them. But his last game versus the Niners resulted in a 23-10 NFC title playoff win in 1998 at Candlestick Park while with the Green Bay Packers.

Samuel Shares Strong Reaction to Drafts of Both Teams

Samuel has heard constant trash talk from members of the Eagles for how the 49ers lost the conference championship, getting to the point he told Complex that he’ grown tired of the chatter.

But now, the Eagles were given this new crown: Delivering one of the more impressive NFL Draft classes during the weekend of April 27-29. Their efforts has now gotten many fans and analysts believing the Eagles will repeat as NFC champs.

Samuel got asked about the Eagles being so quick to be given a crown post-NFL Draft. Samuel delivered this strong response to Complex:

“See, I ain’t know nothing about that until you just said something. I barely watched the draft to be honest with you,” Samuel began. “I seen a couple of guys that I knew get drafted and at the end, I was just off of it. How we move as a team, we don’t even pay attention to the noise.”

Samuel continued with: “It’s just crazy how you just said this and I ain’t heard nothing about it. We just a team that’s focused on the things we have and the people we have in our building. We’re not worried about the outside noise.”

Current Eagles Star Also Chimed in

Again, Samuel’s words prompted responses on the Eagles’ side. Not just Joyner, but a current Eagles star who happens to be from Samuel’s same draft class.

A.J. Brown, who was a second rounder with Samuel in the 2019 draft, was another who caught wind of Samuel’s words. The two-time Pro Bowler who delivered career-highs in receptions and yards in Philly called out Samuel online.

“Deebo a troll y’all, he don’t care. He just wanted to stir up everyone day,” Brown said with three laughing face emojis on Twitter.

The NFL schedule won’t get released until Thursday, May 11. Safe to say, though, that the 49ers and Eagles contest will be the most highly-anticipated rematch of the 2023 season. Samuel, meanwhile, helped name off the reasons why he believes the 49ers have the best team in the league.

“From (Nick) Bosa, Arik (Armstead) to Fred (Warner), we got youngins growing, Deo [Deommodore] Lenoir,” Samuel explained to Complex. “Then you go to the offensive end, you got (Brandon) Aiyuk, (George) Kittle, Trent (Williams), we got healthy quarterbacks, Christian (McCaffrey), me. From top to bottom, I feel like we the best team in the league.”