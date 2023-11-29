49ers Named Landing Spot for Ex-Raiders 3-Time Pro Bowler

There is no question that ex-Raiders defensive back Marcus Peters has talent and experience. He has been in the NFL for nine seasons and has three Pro-Bowl selections on his resume. That would make him a pretty solid addition to the 49ers roster.

But questions about Peters’ approach and attitude are an issue for San Francisco and coach Kyle Shanahan. With the Raiders, those became too much, and a sideline confrontation with coach Antonio Pierce after Peters was benched on Sunday led to his release, a move the Raiders had been close to making earlier in the year.

Now, perhaps, Peters has punched out and does not have the same drive he once did in the early part of his career, before he had surgery and before he landed a three-year, $42 million contract in Baltimore. But if he still has something in the tank, and if the prospect of playing for a Super Bowl is motivation enough, he could be a worthwhile 49ers roster addition.

That’s the thinking behind the suggestion that the 49ers could add Peters tot heir mix, made at CBS Sports on Tuesday.

“The 49ers currently boast the league’s top-ranked defense, but their secondary could use a little help. Peters could provide competition for Deommodore Lenoir, a third-year pro who is currently starting alongside Charvarius Ward.”

49ers Roster Better Than Expected in Secondary

Indeed, the 49ers roster really only has two weak points, in the secondary and in the interior of the offensive line. But San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has seemed to be comfortable with the job the team’s defensive backs have done to this point.

Fact is, Lenoir has gotten better as the season has gone on, and backup Ambry Thomas has been solid as well. Going by Pro Football Focus’ grading system, the 49ers have been graded out with an excellent 91.5 rating thus far this year in terms of pass coverage, which is third in the NFL. That’s partially a factor of the team’s linebackers and pass rushers, but it is clear that the defensive backs are not costing San Francisco significantly.

And if there is an area where the 49ers roster needs immediate help, it is at safety, where Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum have been lost for the year with knee injuries.

Marcus Peters Makes Some Sense in SF

Still, putting a piece like Marcus Peters on the 49ers roster makes sense. As much as there was frustration with Peters and the consistency of his performance with the Raiders this year, coach Antonio Pierce said that letting him walk was not easy. That speaks well for him in terms of finding another team.

“Yeah, it’s always difficult when you have to release a player,” Pierce said in his weekly news conference Monday, per ESPN. “That conversation, I don’t look forward to. Hate it. Hate it. It’s not good. It’s not a good feeling.

“Me and MP had some good conversations throughout this entire process. I was the linebacker coach when he first got here. On and off the field, [he’s] somebody I respect as a person. I respect what he’s done in this game. He’s professional, but it’s a business. We’re all going to get cut. We’re all going to get fired. Get hired to get fired, right? So, he understands that; I understand that. It’s part of business that we all hate for ourselves.”