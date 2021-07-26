Niners Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Training Camp: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are making some last-minute adjustments to their roster before the first official practice of training camp begins on Wednesday, July 28.

Over the past week, the Niners have dropped a defensive lineman while adding a wide receiver/punt returner from an NFC West Division rival.

On Sunday, July 25, ESPN’s Ian Rappaport reported that San Francisco had decided to part ways with defensive end Daeshon Hall.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire showed that the Niners chose to make the move just three days before camp begins. The team initially brought Hall on as part of their practice squad toward the end of last season, also signing him to a futures contract in January. As it turns out, his future will be with another franchise.

Niners Sign Potential Playmaker, Former Division Rival

The week leading up to Niners training camp has not been about goodbyes alone. In fact, San Francisco recently welcomed in a former member of the Los Angeles Rams who may be able to provide a spark as a return specialist.

Nsimba Webster, who is also listed as a wide receiver, has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles as a member of the special teams unit after signing with the Rams in November 2019. During that time, he gained a total of 203 yards on 32 fielded punts, and 404 total yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Standing at 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, Webster’s value is his speed. The 25-year-old played his collegiate football at Eastern Washington University. While in college, Webster played in 44 games, starting 27 of them at wide receiver. His career totals include 156 catches for 2,233 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a returner, he racked up 1,114 yards on 48 kickoff returns.

The Rams cut Webster on Tuesday, July 20. The Niners picked him up off waivers the following day.

Webster Could Provide Niners With Wideout Depth if Injury Problems Persist

Webster has yet to catch a pass as an NFL player, but there is a chance that could change should his camp go well, and should San Francisco’s wideouts continue to be bitten by the injury bug.

The Niners are no strangers to dealing with injury problems and, early in voluntary workouts this offseason, the wide receivers group had to navigate more than its fair share.

San Francisco conducted voluntary workouts in June with several noticeable absentees at the wideout position. Cam Inman, of The Mercury News, reported that “mild injuries” kept Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James Jr., and Travis Benjamin off the field, while Deebo Samuel was away from the team dealing with a “family matter.”

Aiyuk was sidelined with a groin issue, while James Jr. had a hampered hamstring. Benjamin’s injury was to his calf.

Inman also reported that Jalen Hurd, who did not take part in voluntary workouts, is expected back when training camp begins following a successful knee surgery.