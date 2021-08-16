Niners Cut 3 Defenders, Sign Rival LB as Roster Thins: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have begun making cuts as the team moves toward the 85-man roster it is required to submit to the NFL as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The Niners said goodbye to three players on Monday, Aug. 16, all members of the defense. The team waived linebacker James Burgess Jr., linebacker Donald Payne and defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes.

The #49ers have signed LB Mychal Kendricks, waive three others. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 16, 2021

The Niners announced the moves Monday morning via their official website, noting also the signing of linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year contract.

News broke that a deal was in the works with the former Seattle Seahawks defender during the fourth quarter of the 49ers first preseason game, a 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Niners Part Ways With Defenders Following Short-Lived Stints