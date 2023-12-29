49ers $75 Million Star on ‘Roster Bubble’ for 2024: Expert

Even by the admission of the author of this newest of 49ers rumors, which comes from the NFL contract experts at Spotrac, it is a longshot. And with good reason. Over the course of his seven seasons with the team, George Kittle has been a foundational member of the 49ers, a guy who achieved stardom as a key to the offense of coach Kyle Shanahan, both as a receiver and as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

But Kittle is also the third highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2023, making $15 million this year, the third year of a five-year, $75 million extension he signed in 2020. He is projected to have the highest cap hit of any tight end in 2024, at $21.9 million.

And that fact, oddly enough, puts him on the “roster bubble” for 2024, according to Spotrac expert Mike Ginnitti. Yes, that means the 49ers—if they took a cold, hard look at their cap sheet for next year—would have to consider (gasp!) trading or even outright cutting Kittle, even if such a move is “unlikely” because, after all, the 49ers are a human organization and Kittle is such a part of the fabric of the team.

49ers Rumors Will Center on Salary Crunch

Still, George Kittle is 30 years old and expensive. The 49ers have a salary-cap crunch coming next year and will have some difficult decisions to make on players like defensive end Chase Young (who will be a free agent) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (who is due an extension). Most 49ers rumors center on a possible trade of Aiyuk, but the team could look to make a drastic move elsewhere in hopes of keeping Aiyuk.

Here’s how Ginnitti put it: “It’s hard to imagine the Niners will actually move on from George Kittle before 2024, but his cap number soars next season, his contract contains no more early guarantees, and his age is starting to become a red flag for the position. A pre-June 1 trade or release opens up around $3.6M ($14M if Post June 1st), but this move remains highly unlikely nevertheless.”

George Kittle Still the NFL’s Top TE

Indeed, even at his age and price tag, Kittle remains too good for the 49ers to move on from. He has made the Pro Bowl four times in the last five years and is likely to do the same again this year. He has 991 yards receiving, the most of any tight end in the league and has a remarkable 31 plays of 20 yards or more, nearly twice as many as any other tight end (Travis Kelce is second with 17 such plays).

Kittle has six receiving touchdowns, which is tied for second among all tight ends. He has a grade of 88.7 at Pro Football Focus, the best among all tight ends. He also ranks No. 1 at PFF with a run-blocking grade of 78.9.

It would be difficult for the 49ers to make a move on a player like that. The team will have to figure out where to make cuts to the salary cap next offseason, and though cutting Kittle would bring some relief—enough to put him on the roster bubble—it is hard to imagine the 49ers dumping him this spring.