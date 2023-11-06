49ers Urged to Sign Super Bowl Champion Blocker

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t resolved blocking issues during the three-game slide, and that could improve if the team adds a seasoned offensive lineman.

Bleacher Report recommends that the 49ers sign free agent Michael Schofield III to address the offensive line issues. A member of the 2015 Denver Broncos Super Bowl championships squad, Schofield has 86 career starts in eight seasons.

“The right side of the 49ers offensive line has been a weakness all year and left guard Aaron Banks came down with turf toe, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks,” Bleacher Report staff wrote. “Schofield has experience playing every spot on the line except for center, so he could potentially fill in for Banks or would at least be a good depth piece for San Francisco.”

Former Michigan OT Michael Schofield, Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/JNYTmkuuEB — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) February 8, 2016

Schofield last played for the Chicago Bears in 2022 with five starts in 11 games played. His $1.12 million contract expired after the season, which he ended on injured reserve.

49ers’ Trent Williams Remains Out

San Francisco’s need for depth doesn’t end with Banks when it comes to injuries. Niners left tackle Trent Williams didn’t practice on Monday, November 6, as he remains out due to an ankle injury according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Williams injured the ankle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he hasn’t played since. A 10-time Pro Bowler, Williams played a key role in the 49ers’ 5-0 start where the team scored 30 or more points per game.

Besides Williams, the 49ers didn’t have Banks, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud at practice. However, the 49ers got star wide receiver Deebo Samuel back at practice.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/lDbfe9DTAA — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2023

Samuel’s return came as little surprise since he previously said “I am ready to go” during a bye week interview with the “Up & Adams” show on November 2. This season, Samuel has 20 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 on November 12.

Future Moves the 49ers Could Make

While the 49ers still look all-in for the 2023 season, Bleacher Report suggested a couple of options for the Niners to build with next year.

The 49ers could add more depth to the offensive line next season with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, set to be a free agent in 2024. Eluemunor has started six of nine games thus far in 2023 for the Raiders after he started all 17 games in 2022.

“Eluemunor has experience playing guard and tackle, so he could at least fill the void for a backup offensive lineman,” Bleacher Report wrote. “He was also a quality pass protector while lining up at right tackle for the Raiders in 2022, meaning he could push for a starting job.”

The 49ers could also shore up the defensive backfield through the draft in 2024. Bleacher Report suggested Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter as an option.

“Underweight player who shows very good foot quickness to get out of breaks,” B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings wrote. “Has a burst and wastes little movement. Lacks strength and can be bullied and pushed around on the edge.”