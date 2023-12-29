49ers Running Back Predicted to Land With Ravens Soon

San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price might have seen his next destination on Christmas Night.

The Baltimore Ravens, which beat the 49ers 33-19 on Monday, needs running back depth, and Bleacher Report suggested Davis-Price as an option. He has played sparingly this season for the 49ers with six carries for 21 yards this season.

“The season-ending injury to Keaton Mitchell last week was a disappointing development for the Ravens offense,” Bleacher Report staff wrote. “They brought up Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad, but the veteran doesn’t have nearly the same juice as Mitchell. Finding a younger back on another practice squad could be the move.”

“Tyrion Davis-Price ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at 211 pounds in the combine. He has only played seven games since being drafted in the third round by the Niners, but he would be worth a shot on the active roster if the Ravens want to add a back before the postseason,” Bleacher Report staff continued. Tyrion Davis-Price breaks three tackles on this carry Good balance through contact, and finishes this run off with some authority pic.twitter.com/chgm7l4IYp — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) August 22, 2022 Davis-Price has 120 career yards on 40 carries in his seven games played with the 49ers. San Francisco also played him on special teams in 2022 with 23 snap counts, but he hasn’t played a snap all season this year on special teams. The 49ers waived Davis-Price from the practice squad once in the last month to make room for safety Logan Ryan. However, San Francisco signed Davis-Price back to the practice squad a couple of days after Ryan’s signing. If the Niners lost Davis-Price to the Ravens, it would hurt the team’s running back depth since third stringer Jordan Mason has been dealing with an illness this week. The 49ers originally acquired Davis-Price with the 93rd pick in the 2022 draft out of LSU.

49ers Assistant Coach Believes Running Game Could Have Done More vs. Ravens

San Francisco leaned on the passing game against the Ravens despite 103 yards rushing from running back Christian McCaffrey. Niners run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster believes the running game could have done more on Monday amid the team’s passing woes.

“I felt really good during the week about our ability to run the football against them. I think we felt good about some of the things we had in the passing game as well,” Foerster told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, Kyle [Shanahan] decides to do what he’s going to do with the calls and when he dials them up, we do the best we can.”

Kyle Shanahan Says Ravens Game ‘Was Just a Loss’

Whether or not the Ravens pluck Davis-Price from the practice squad, the 49ers want Baltimore in the rearview mirror when facing the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Much has been made about San Francisco’s prime time defeat against the AFC’s top team, but Shanahan downplayed the meaning.

“It was just a loss. You play a good team and you have five turnovers and you have all those penalties, it makes it tough to win,” Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. “I liked how our guys fought at the end. Wish we could have scored on that last drive and getting that sack there.”

“I thought it would’ve been great to attempt an onside kick with three timeouts and have a chance to go in and try to tie it up,” Shanahan continued. “But, when you play a little sloppy with those turnovers and penalties and you’re going against a good team, it makes it tough to win.”