Vet Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury In 102nd 49ers Game

Heading into Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers needed additional help in their defensive backfield. With Tarvarius Moore ultimately out with a knee injury, John Lynch made the decision to call up Dontae Johnson, the team’s 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State who spent the majority of the season on the practice squad save Week 6, when he was elevated and played 18 defensive snaps plus seven more on special teams.

While Johnson ultimately didn’t make the 49ers’ roster for a reason coming out of camp, with Lynch choosing to release the vested veteran instead of risking a younger player like Moore being claimed off of waivers, there’s a reason why the team opted to keep the 31-year-old on their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster in Week 14 after two months on the scout team. Unfortunately, Johnson’s return was short-lived, as just nine snaps into his 102nd game with the team, the Pennington, New Jersey native’s season came to an end via an injury eventually diagnosed as an ACL.

With Johnson’s season officially over, the 49ers will now have to turn to Moore, George Odum, and Ambry Thomas as their top DB reserves on the active roster, plus Tayler Hawkins, Qwuantrezz Knight, and ex-Pro Bowler “Jackrabbit” Janoris Jenkins on the practice squad.

Kyle Shanahan Really Wanted Jackrabbit on the San Francisco 49ers

Speaking to reporters about signing with the 49ers’ practice squad on December 1st, Jenkins mentioned that San Francisco and their head coach, Kyle Shanahan specifically, really wanted to bring him to town ahead of the playoffs, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“They were calling me for a minute,” Jenkins said. “It was on me. I told them, ‘I’m not ready. I’ll let you know when I’m ready.’ ”

Shanahan, to his credit, admitted to being a fan of Jenkins and actively pursuing him on a practice squad contract.

“We’ve been in contact with him for a little bit, and he was willing to do it [sign on the practice squad],” Shanahan said. “I’ve always been a fan of Janoris. I know most people have. He’s played at a very high level in this league, and to get a player who’s been like that throughout his career to come to our practice squad, we felt pretty fortunate.”

At the time, signing Jenkins, who had a 65.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, so late in the season was an asset, but now that Johnson is out for the remainder of the season and potentially most of next year too, the move looks downright prophetic.

Dontae Johnson Can Continue In His Role As A Teammate

Though Johnson only played 34 snaps for the 49ers in 2022, his contributions to the team extended far beyond that of a typical practice squad player. After learning from all-time great San Francisco players early in his professional run, the ninth-year pro is looking to help the young guys coming up, as he explained to NBC Sports Bay Area back in October.

“I was able to listen to those guys and understand to find your role and try to do your role to the best of your ability,” Johnson said. “And that’s how you last in this league.”

“And if you can pick up on multiple other things, then why not? If you have the mental capacity to handle it, then go ahead and do it. That’s one thing I learned from Pat (Willis), Antoine Bethea, Eric Reid, a lot of older guys we had.”

Even if Johnson’s playing days are done for the foreseeable future, at least he can continue to show up every day for work, do his rehab, and be a good teammate to the players who will be on the field working towards the playoffs.

“I always show up and am ready when my number is called,” Johnson said. “Until then, I have to wait and play my role. My role is to be a teammate, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Considering he’s been a part of 34 different transactions at the NFL level, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi, Johnson’s mindset is pretty incredible.