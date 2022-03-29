Kyle Shanahan Reveals Telling Scenario Involving 49ers QB Room

So it looks like someone else won’t be wearing No. 10 anytime soon for the San Francisco 49ers.

As the NFL world knows, that number belongs to Jimmy Garoppolo. And, as of the morning of Tuesday, March 29, his head coach Kyle Shanahan just delivered a telling update involving Garoppolo and the rest of the quarterback room in the Bay Area.

Shanahan Expects to Have Garoppolo ‘When we Start up’

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Owners Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, the head coach who will soon enter his sixth season with the 49ers delivered where he is expecting Garoppolo to be when the 49ers return to the field for organized team activities.

“When we start up, he’s with our team,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan. “I expect him to be with us. I know his rehab is going to take longer. I don’t think he’s going to be ready to throw in OTAs so it will be a training camp thing. I haven’t discussed it with him and we want to do the best thing that gets his rehab right.”

Shanahan added where things stand with Garoppolo’s surgically repaired shoulder.

“Everything is good with Jimmy,” Shanahan said to reporters. “I think everyone knows he got the surgery which made the situation a little bit tougher. I think that did put it on hold and we are alright with that.”

Does This put Lance’s Development in a Bind?

Following the NFC title game loss, there was the notion in the 49ers’ room that Garoppolo had played his last game in that uniform.

Garoppolo had been linked as a strong trade possibility for NFL teams. However, that was before the month of March when free agency began. Then, Garoppolo underwent his surgery on March 8 — eight days before the official start of the free agency cycle period.

Since then, the following quarterbacks have been traded before Jimmy G: Carson Wentz from Indianapolis to Washington, Matt Ryan from Atlanta to Indianapolis, DeShaun Watson from Houston to Cleveland and the 49ers’ former NFC West rival Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver.

Shanahan himself acknowledged that Trey Lance was a reason why the team gave thoughts on swapping Garoppolo.

“That’s why we looked into trading Jimmy. because we obviously believe that Trey can be a starter,” Shanahan said outside of the owner’s meeting. “And we’re ready to do that. But if we can’t upgrade our team in another way, we’re not just going to get rid of a good quarterback because we have other quarterbacks on the roster.”

Shanahan isn’t the only 49er to speak about Garoppolo’s future in S.F. As mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story, general manager John Lynch told reporters on Monday before the owner’s meeting that he doesn’t forsee a scenario where the 49ers cut Garoppolo.

Shanahan, meanwhile, concluded what will happen if Garoppolo isn’t traded.

“I fully expect if Jimmy is on our team, to be a part of our team,” Shanahan said.

As far as who the starter is, Shanahan gave this answer per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

However, Tracy Sandler of Fan Girl Sports posted this viral interview where Shanahan not only talks about new QB coach Brian Griese, but gives a “pretty clear” answer on who the starter will be: