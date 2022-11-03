NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Weighs in on State of the 49ers: Exclusive

Have the San Francisco 49ers officially catapulted themselves back into the contender race?

Following the 44-23 disaster against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, many fans and media members began to question if the 49ers are primed for a run at the Super Bowl. But after the 49ers steamrolled past the Super Bowl defending champion Los Angeles Rams 31-14 on Sunday, October 30, the Niners returned to receiving praise by the NFL realm.

But if there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about championships, it’s three-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe, who spoke exclusively with Heavy about the 49ers and his partnership with Alka-Seltzer.

Sharpe Discusses Big Trade, an All-Pro he Praised & Key to Super Bowl run

Sharpe addressed various topics involving the 49ers.

Among them: Who from the 49ers’ current roster would’ve thrived in the 1990s and early 2000s — the era that saw Sharpe become an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, go 3-0 in the Super Bowl and become a member of the NFL’s All-90s team.

Sharpe is a believer that “The People’s Tight End” George Kittle fits the mold of throwback tight end.

“Yes, Kittle could have played in my era,” Sharpe told Heavy. “He is physical enough, has great hands and is a smart player.”

It’s not the first time Sharpe has lauded Kittle. During the week leading into Super Bowl 54, he gave the slight edge to Kittle when asked who he preferred between him and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce, saying via NBC Sports Bay Area, “I would give a slight nod to Kittle for the simple fact that I think he drops a few fewer passes than Kelce.”

But now, this version of the 49ers got a glimpse of what Christian McCaffrey brings to the offense following his NFC Offensive Player of the Week performance.

“I love the C Mac trade,” Sharpe said.

McCaffrey helped give the 49ers a winners label following the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1 — including one NFL personnel executive telling Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo Tuesday that the 49ers “might be the biggest winner of the trade deadline.”

But does his addition make the 49ers a contender? Back on October 21 on “Undisputed,” Sharpe praised the addition saying “this could be something special.” However, he added “He doesn’t make them contenders because they got too many important players that are out.”

This time, Sharpe was asked what he believes would key a 49ers run to the Super Bowl? Especially since they find themselves in a near similar spot at the midway point of the season from a year ago? Sharpe went straight to who’s behind center Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Jimmy G doesn’t mess it up,” Sharpe succinctly said as the key.

Sharpe’s Partnership With Alka-Seltzer

Sharpe is helping change the way the term “Monday Morning Quarterback” is perceived through Alka-Seltzer.

“Traditionally, a Monday Morning Quarterback is someone who criticizes you after an event, but Alka-Seltzer’s new campaign is redefining the term. We want to be there to give support and relief to the fans via encouraging words and helpful solutions catered to their post-game symptoms,” Sharpe said. “This football season, fans can say yes all season long, whether that’s going to the game in the cold weather or enjoying themselves during the tailgate. Alka-Seltzer will be there with tips and weekly giveaways, like game tickets, tailgating packages and gift cards, helping them to take on Monday no matter how they feel.”

Sharpe is no stranger to Alka-Seltzer, revealing he’s used the product throughout his career including when he lined up at tight end.

“Football season is busy – for me and for the fans! – and having Alka-Seltzer products on hand is just what we all need to keep going from now through February,” Sharpe said.