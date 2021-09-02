Ex-Eagles QB Among 13 Players Signed to 49ers Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and secured their practice squad on Wednesday.

The Niners did not look elsewhere when signing their practice squad, instead, they brought back 13 players who spend training camp with them.

Below is the Niners’ practice squad thus far:

DL Alex Barrett

DL Darrion Daniels

WR Travis Benjamin

WR River Cracraft

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

OL Corbin Kaufusi

OL Senio Kelemete

OL Colton McKivitz

FB Josh Hokit

QB Nate Sudfeld

TE Jordan Matthews

S Jared Mayden

LB Elijah Sullivan

Niners Bring Back Sudfeld to Practice Squad

From what we’ve seen, head coach Kyle Shanahan likes to keep three players on his roster, while only activating two for gamedays––thus why it’s no surprise why they signed Sudfeld to the practice squad.

Sudfeld, 27, was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana University. He was let go prior to the 2017 regular season after being inactive for all 16 games the year prior. He was quickly scooped up by the Eagles, where he has been for the last four seasons before coming to the Bay Area. One of his twin brothers, Zach, also played in the NFL as a tight end for the New England Patriots and New York Jets from 2013-14.

In five NFL seasons, Sudfeld has seen action in four games with zero starts, completing 25 out of 37 throws for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Modesto, California native will act as the third-string quarterback behind rookie QB Trey Lance.

GM John Lynch Provides Update on Trey Lance

Shanahan revealed on Monday that Lance would miss about a week due to a broken finger on his throwing hand, leaving fans in an uproar across social media thinking the Niners only had one healthy QB in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance was seen on the sidelines at Wednesday’s practice with his injured hand wrapped.

However, 49ers General Manager John Lynch was optimistic about his injury after practice.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction,” Lynch told media members. “Some of the swelling’s coming down. Monday is kind of the optimistic look at it, and I can promise you this: We’ll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there. But we certainly would love to have him available on Monday. . . . He does everything he can to get well, and he’s working hard at that right now.”

The 49ers are set to open their season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions. If Lance is unable to perform, we could see Sudfeld called up Week 1. But if Lance is healthy, don’t be surprised if he shares a few snaps with Garoppolo.

