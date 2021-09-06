49ers Sign All-Pro CB Josh Norman

The San Francisco 49ers are just one week away from opening up their regular season but are still trying to perfect their 53-man roster and have signed cornerback Josh Norman, per NFL Network’s Jay Glazer.

49ers have agreed to terms with veteran free agent corner Josh Norman to bolster their secondary. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 5, 2021

The 33-year-old veteran who spent the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills, has a chance to earn up to $2.5 million with the Niners.

Norman Will Add Veteran Depth

Norman, 33, who is entering his 10th NFL season, played nine games last year for the Bills, recording 24 tackles, four pass breakups and a 16-yard pick-six in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

He played four seasons for both the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team before his one-year stint with Buffalo.

Norman is best known for his 2015 season with the Panthers secondary that helped guide the team to an NFC title and Super Bowl 50 appearance which earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors that year.

In his nine-year NFL career, he has tallied 95 starts in 120 games. He also has 15 interceptions and 83 pass breakups in that time frame.

49ers Add CB Davontae Harris to IR

The 49ers recently claimed Davontae Harris off of the waivers after letting quarterback Josh Rosen go. However, Harris has most recently been added to the injured reserve list for an unknown injury.

Harris, 5-11, 200 pounds was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his three-year NFL career with the Bengals (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20) and Ravens (2020), he has appeared in 30 games with eight starts and recorded 43 tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He spent part of the 2020 season with both the Broncos and Ravens, appearing in 11 games (two starts) and finishing with 11 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He was most recently waived by the Ravens last month before joining the Niners.

