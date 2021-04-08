49ers Sign Ex-Eagles QB: Report

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nate Sudfeld, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The deal is for one year, however, the amount has not been revealed yet.

The Niners now have a quarterback depth chart featuring Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson, and Sudfeld.

Sudfeld Was a Former Sixth-Round Pick

Sudfeld, 27, was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was let go in 2017 after being inactive for all 16 games and picked up by the Eagles, where he has been the last three seasons before coming to the Bay Area.

In four NFL seasons, Sudfeld has seen action in four games with zero starts, completing 25 out of 37 throws for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Sudfeld will likely be competing with Rosen this offseason for a third-string job.

Rosen joined the 49ers having QB ratings of 66 (2018) and 52 (2019). During his rookie season, after being drafted 10th overall by Arizona, Rosen finished with 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The Cardinals finished 3–13 and 3–10 with Rosen front and center. The following year, Arizona drafted Kyler Murray and Rosen was traded to the Dolphins. He stepped into the starting role for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick three times where he threw just one touchdown. Miami then drafted Tua Tagovailoa, leaving Rosen out of a job once again.

As for Johnson, his days are coming to an end as a backup quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan usually keeps just three quarterbacks on the roster, activating only two for game days. The Niners traded up to No. 3 overall ahead of the 2021 draft and plan to draft another quarterback.

