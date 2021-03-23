49ers’ Massive Signing Becomes Largest Player on Roster

Just a day after re-signing a prominent defensive starter in Jaquiski Tartt, the San Francisco 49ers were back at it again on Tuesday with two more signings to solidify DeMeco Ryans’ unit.

First, starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones is returning on a one-year deal, the team announced. Last season, the 2017 sixth-rounder set new career-highs in starts (14), sacks (3.0), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (three) alongside first-round rookie Javon Kinlaw.

“I’m excited,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I honestly really didn’t want to go anywhere else. I knew this was going to be the perfect place for me. So coming back was a dream come true for me. … “This group can be as good as it wants to be.”

Jones and Kinlaw also gained a new teammate up the middle with the addition of former Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Zach Kerr on Tuesday. The financials on both deals have yet to be released.

The #49ers have signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year deal. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 23, 2021

Kerr Becomes Heaviest Player on Niners Roster

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds, Kerr is now the heaviest player on the Niners roster, dwarfing Kinlaw and Jones by 16 and 30 pounds, respectively. He’ll now slot in behind Jones, primarily as a run-stuffer, though third-year undrafted free agent Kevin Givens should also continue to earn rotational reps up front.

Kerr, who will turn 30 years old in August, is also fresh off of a resurgent campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. After arriving in Charlotte from his brief stint in the desert, the eighth-year veteran nearly doubled his 2019 output in Arizona, posting 32 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and a pair of pass deflections in 13 games (four starts). However, after signing the Deleware product to a two-year, $3 million deal last offseason, the Panthers elected to cut him last week for a cap savings of $1.3 million.

Former 49ers wideout Torrey Smith took to Twitter to express his excitement over the free agent addition.

San Francisco marks Kerr’s fifth club in eight seasons following stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18, Cardinals (2019) and Panthers (2020). For his career, the former undrafted free agent has compiled 167 total tackles, 27 QB hits, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 88 games (16 starts).

49ers Interested in Eagles Free Agent Linebackers

Even with the defensive front solidified, the additions on defense still may not be finished. According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for March 23, the Niners hosted former Philadelphia Eagles fifth-round pick Nathan Gerry for an official visit on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been with the club since 2017 and has started 22 of 46 games since, including 19 of 23 over the past two seasons. Gerry posted his best mark in 2019 during his only full 16 game season, with 78 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pick-six. He has struggled as a starter overall though, most notably in coverage last season.

Nathan Gerry allowed 27 catches on 32 targets [84.4%] in 7 games last season for 258 yards and 4 TDs.pic.twitter.com/0vDBjqFE3o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2021

